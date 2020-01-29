Bella Twins Brie and Nikki make pregnancy announcement at the same time

Anyone who was hoping to see a little twin magic back in WWE will have to wait longer. Both Bella Twins announced that they are pregnant, and the cool thing is that their babies are due just a week and a half apart.

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella told PEOPLE this week that they are both expecting babies. This will be Brie’s second with husband Daniel Bryan and Nikki’s first.

The big news here is that Nikki Bella is expecting her first child.

Anyone who followed Nikki’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend John Cena knows that having a baby was one thing that kept tearing them apart.

John Cena did not want children and Nikki wanted to have a baby. As the cameras picked up on Total Bellas, this hurt Nikki the most when Brie ended up having a baby with WWE superstar Daniel Bryan.

However, even when it looked like John Cena was coming around, the two broke up and then Nikki even said she didn’t think she was ready for a baby when she saw what it was like with her sister Brie.

Instead, Nikki Bella said she just wanted to focus on being an entrepreneur.

Things have changed.

Nikki Bella started dating Dancing with the Stars professional Artem Chigvintsev in January 2019. One year later, they are engaged and have announced their pregnancy.

Nikki said that she wasn’t late but had a feeling. At first, she thought it was the “twin vibes” since she knew that Brie was pregnant again, but had to check herself and found out she was pregnant too. She said the two were not trying to have a baby.

“I didn’t tell Artem at this point,” Nikki said. “I just want to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second.”

The @BellaTwins Brie and Nikki Bella are both pregnant — and due less than 2 weeks apart! The #TotalBellas stars open up about how they each learned they’re expecting and why the news caught them totally off guard: https://t.co/z4qB9IGwc7 pic.twitter.com/4c5ZsqEo7y — PeopleTV (@peopletv) January 29, 2020

Brie Bella and WWE superstar Daniel Bryan expecting second child

As for Brie Bella, this is her second baby with WWE professional wrestler Daniel Bryan. Their first child, Birdie, was born two years ago.

Brie also said that she wasn’t expecting to get pregnant and had given into the idea that maybe she was just “meant to have one child.” However, the good news came right before Thanksgiving.

“My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” Brie said. “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body.”

When she got home, she took a test and realized she was pregnant with the couple’s second child.

The Bella Twins pregnancy is expected to play a large role in the upcoming season of Total Bellas this spring on E!.