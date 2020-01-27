Anna Duggar slammed for having ‘like 10 kids’ on pro-life rally post

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Anna Duggar shared photos from the March For Life rally in Arkansas last week. She took her children with her, some of them even holding signs as they joined together with others who were there for the same reason.

It is widely known that the Duggar family as a whole is pro-life. Through the years, Anna Duggar has shown various photos and attended events showing her support.

This time though, the photos shared by the former reality television star were slammed because of how many children she has.

Follower slams Anna Duggar for having ‘like 10 kids’

The comment section of Anna Duggar’s photo was filled with both praises and criticisms, but one stood out among them.

She was accused of being pro-life because she has “like 10 kids.” While that may sound ridiculous to people who know Anna and Josh Duggar and their children from being on television, the actual response got a few likes.

This isn’t the first time the number of children Anna and Josh Duggar have has been a point of contention. A few weeks ago, she was slammed for having a baby every year.

That isn’t true. The couple has been married for 12 years and they have six children. It is an average of one child every two years, though Anna did suffer a miscarriage between her first two children.

Social media is never kind to Anna Duggar

For the most part, Anna Duggar gets a lot of flack on social media. If she posts anything that people can get mad about, they do.

Several followers are still disappointed that Anna didn’t stand up to Josh Duggar after it was revealed that he was a part of the adulterous website, Ashley Madison. She remained beside him as he attended a rehab program for sex addiction.

Comments have scaled back a lot since the incident in 2015. His infidelity coupled with the revelations that he molested a few of his sisters and a family friend nearly a decade ago was enough to put Anna Duggar in the line of fire.

Since then, the couple has welcomed two more children. Anna Duggar was pregnant with Meredith when everything went down publicly. Mason and Maryella are the two youngest Duggars born to Anna and Josh.

Despite all of the heckling and the hurtful words, Anna Duggar continues to share her journey with followers. The March for Life that she attended isn’t the first pro-life post from her, and it likely won’t be the last.