Anna Duggar acknowledges ‘sorrow’ in her marriage to Josh during anniversary post

Anna Duggar was thrust into the spotlight in the worst way back in 2015. That is when news of Josh Duggar’s past was revealed to the media, and shortly after that, his Ashley Madison cheating scandal was also revealed.

Josh and Anna Duggar were the first married couple on 19 Kids and Counting. Fans watched their life play out on reality television. Of course, no one could have prepared for what would happen when news about Josh Duggar and the molestation of his sisters was brought to light.

A decade after the incident happened, Josh Duggar was revealed to have inappropriately touched several of his sisters and a family friend. While the initial information released didn’t reveal which sisters were the victims, eventually, they spoke out. Not only were Josh and Anna Duggar’s lives turned upside down, but the sisters were also thrown into a media frenzy.

It was said that Anna Duggar had known about Josh’s past when they were married. Critics have theorized that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wanted to marry him off so that he could fulfill his sexual desires with his wife and not bother anyone else.

On Instagram, Anna Duggar shared a message on her 11th wedding anniversary. She revealed that the joys shared with Josh Duggar have surpassed the sorrows. This has been a controversial subject among Duggar viewer circles on social media. Many believe Anna Duggar should have taken her kids and left, but instead, Josh Duggar went to treatment in Illinois and worked on himself.

Since the incident in 2015, the couple has welcomed a little boy and is currently expecting a little girl due in November. They had three children before the scandal and Anna Duggar was pregnant with their fourth child, Meredith when everything was released to the media.

As Anna Duggar moves on with Josh Duggar, the two appear to be at a happy place in life. They are no longer on television, but Anna Duggar has made appearances. She talked about what happened on camera and still has solid relationships with many of her in-laws. She decided to work on things with her husband and that is what she is doing.