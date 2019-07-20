Amy Duggar King reveals baby name as she hits third trimester

Amy Duggar King has been through a rough couple of months. Earlier this year, she announced she was expecting her first child with her husband, but not too long after, it was revealed that Grandma Duggar died tragically in a drowning accident and Amy’s mom was the one who found her.

The grief over losing Grandma Duggar took a toll on Amy Duggar King. She was so important in her life, helping to raise her alongside her mom Deanna. The three were often featured together on 19 Kids and Counting.

In just a few months, Amy Duggar King will be welcoming a little boy into this world. She was lucky enough to share this pregnancy with some of her cousins-in-law and cousin, Jessa Duggar. There will be five new Duggar family members born in 2019 and Amy’s will be the only little boy.

Currently, Amy Duggar King is on a babymoon with her husband. They have been spending time away from home and hit the beach on several different occasions. From posing for silly pictures to being slammed for wearing a bikini while heavily pregnant, Amy Duggar King is making this time together special.

Just a little while ago, Amy Duggar King took to Instagram to reveal the name of her little boy. Written in the sand under a drawn-out heart was the name, Daxton Ryan. Her caption on the photo called the little boy Dax, no doubt the nickname he will be given.

Despite all of the ups and downs that have been dealt against Amy Duggar King this year, she is still smiling. There has been a lot of heartache in the last several weeks but moving forward to welcome this new blessing is something she is excited about. Amy has voiced her desire to be a mom for years, and now, it will be a reality.