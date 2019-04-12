Aaron Carter and Michael Jackson: A look back at how they knew each other

After Aaron Carter hinted in an interview with TMZ on Thursday that he has a bombshell of his own to drop about Michael Jackson, people have been asking questions about his past relationship with the late pop star and how the two know each other.

It is known that Aaron spent a lot of time with Michael at his Neverland Ranch when he was a teenager.

Aaron’s relationship with Michael started in 2001 when he was only 14 years old. Aaron reportedly met Michael at a recording studio and Michael befriended him. Their friendship started after Michael asked Aaron to participate in his 2001 song What More Can I Give that was recorded after the September 11 attacks.

Michael then invited Aaron to Neverland. Following Aaron’s visit, Michael asked him to perform at the concert celebrating the anniversary of his 30th year as a solo entertainer, which took place in September 2001 at Madison Square Garden.

Aaron continued visiting Michael at Neverland in 2002 and 2003 when he was 15 and 16 years old.

Aaron’s comments about what went on between him and Michael during this period have been conflicting. In some interviews, he claimed Michael did not give him drugs or alcohol but in other instances, he appeared to admit that MJ gave him drugs and alcohol when he visited Neverland.

In March, Aaron threatened to punch Wade Robson over the sexual molestation allegations Wade made against MJ in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland.

He defended MJ, saying that the allegations were false.

Aaron also objected to a tweet Wade allegedly posted that referenced him. The tweet, which came from an account that allegedly belonged to Wade, implied that Aaron was also molested by MJ or that he knew that MJ was molesting children.

Although Wade’s attorney later said that the tweet came from a fake account, Aaron denied the suggestion that he had also been sexually abused by Michael or that he knew about other kids who were allegedly molested by the late pop star.

Aaron insisted that his personal experience with Michael was unlike what Wade claimed in the Leaving Neverland documentary.

On Thursday, April 11, about a month after he accused Jackson’s Leaving Neverland accusers of lying, he announced in an interview with TMZ that he was ready to drop his own bombshell revelation about Jackson.

He also warned that Jackson’s family might be upset about what he was about the reveal.

Carter appeared to suggest he might have had similar experiences with MJ that he’s never shared.

“In regards to that situation, I actually have my own experience that happened with Michael so I’m going to be talking about that,” he told TMZ.

When the TMZ reporter asked him whether he was also sexually abused by MJ, he answered evasively, “You’re just gonna have to find out.”

But he added that his family has known about what he was about to share for years but that the Jackson family did not know about it.

He hinted that the Jackson family won’t like what he was about to reveal about MJ.

“Stay strong I love you guys, and even if I say something you don’t like,” he said, “it’s still my truth and you’re going to have to accept it.”