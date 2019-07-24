90 Day Fiance’s Nicole slams Colt, says he was ‘confrontational’ at reunion

Nicole Nafziger recently participated in the reunion Tell All with the rest of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast. However, she had some serious tea to spill on Colt and his fight with Chantel.

While the Tell All appeared to paint Chantel as the aggressor of the explosive fight between she and Colt, Nicole says otherwise.

“He was being a jerk before we all sat down,” she told fans, implying that he had aggravated Chantel before the show even began.

According to Nicole, he had been asking each couple a “rude question” prior to filming, which got many of them riled up. He even asked her about her relationship with Azan, claiming that the pair weren’t even really together.

“He was asking each couple a rude question. Like he asked me if my relationship was even real? Is that really the first thing you ask someone?” she mused.

Recently, Nicole has been dealing with rumors that she and Azan have broken up, but she has stated they’re very much still together and planning to get married. She also pointed out that sometimes rumors make the social media rounds and then cycle back again without a new “development” in the story.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.