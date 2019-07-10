90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger addresses Azan Tefou break up rumor

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou are one 90 Day Fiance couple that get a fair amount of hate. While many people doubt the validity of their relationship, they’ve always been quick to verify that their relationship is, indeed, as real as they come.

Recently, however, a fan asked Nicole via her Instagram account if she and Azan had recently decided to call it quits as the fan had recently heard it. Another fan said she had also heard it and wanted further clarification.

But according to Nicole, the rumors are “100% not true.”

Nicole told fans that she “doesn’t know” where the rumors are coming from. Her best guess is that an old article has re-circulated, which has given life to the rumors again.

She urged fans to always check when articles are posted, as sometimes they look like “breaking news,” but they’re really just old articles making the rounds again.

Other than that, Nicole says she has no idea why the rumors started, saying she and Azan are “still happily together.”

She also stated that while her theory is that people are spreading old articles, she acknowledged she hadn’t seen any, so perhaps people are just saying it to spread rumors.

Either way, it’s good to know that Nicole and Azan are still on their way to happily ever after! And for the skeptics out there, her Instagram bio still says, “Taken!” with a ring emoji next to it.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.