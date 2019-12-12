90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle shares his address just in time for Christmas

‘Tis the season! Another 90 Day Fiance cast member has shared his address so that fans of the TLC series can send gifts.

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins recently returned to the U.S. with their son Pierre. Now, they’re ready to celebrate the holidays and they don’t mind a little help from 90 Day Fiance fans who are feeling generous this year.

Much like Robert Springs, who provided his address so that fans can send gifts for his son Bryson, Paul has also listed his P.O. Box and claims that it was requested by several people.

This really is nothing new for 90 Day Fiance cast members as many have shared post office boxes in the past so that 90 Day Fiance fans could gift them.

Oftentimes, brands will send them things so that they can share them on social media for marketing purposes. But many have received personal mail and gifts from fans too. This especially happens around the holidays as we’ve seen with Robert Springs and Paul Staehle.

This practice has long been controversial, as many 90 Day Fiance viewers feel like the cast should keep their addresses to themselves. Others have questioned who exactly is asking for a mailing address.

In Paul’s case, he wrote, “We have received a lot of messages asking us for our mailing address.” That’s something that must be going down in the DMs because there isn’t evidence that anyone is asking these cast members for their address in the comments section of their posts.

It is Pierre’s first Christmas though, so perhaps there are a few 90 Day Fiance fans that want to share in the holidays with the gorgeous little boy.