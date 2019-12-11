Robert offers up his address so 90 Day Fiance viewers can send Christmas presents to Bryson

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The kids of 90 Day Fiance have always been fan favorites, including Robert’s son Bryson, who is only five years old and full of energy.

Apparently, some TLC viewers have been asking about Bryson, wanting to share in the holiday spirit and get him a few things for Christmas. Either that or Robert is hoping that his recent post will drum up a bit of that holiday goodness.

On Tuesday, Robert shared a message with his fans on Instagram to let them know he has set up a P.O. Box so that 90 Day Fiance fans can Christmas shop for his son Bryson. He addressed the message “to all the loving mothers out there that told me to open up a P.O. Box for Bryson to send him a Christmas gift.”

There’s still no telling how many presents that Bryson might amass out of the generosity of 90 Day Fiance viewers. Maybe someone will even gift him his own bed.

It’s also not the first time that a cast member from this TLC series has set up a mailbox and asked viewers to send things. It happened with the last season of the show and beyond, with cast members receiving love letters, pranks, and gifts from their fans.

In the past, there have also been GoFundMe accounts set up by cast members in an effort to raise funds when they couldn’t make ends meet. Ashley Martson, Paul Staehle, and Danielle Jbali are among those who have set up the fundraising accounts and asked 90 Day Fiance fans to donate.

Another popular way to gift reality stars has been for them to set up Amazon wish lists so that fans can purchase items and have them mailed directly to the TV personality.

These fundraising efforts never seem to go over well with the fans, as all of the above have been called out for asking money and gifts.

So far, the jury is still out about how 90 Day Fiance fans will react to Robert putting his address on display and allowing gifts to be sent to his son. Based on what has happened in the past, it probably won’t go over well.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.