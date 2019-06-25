90 Day Fiancé alum, Anfisa Nava smashes it at her first body building competition

Ten days ago, we revealed that Anfisa Nava had lost over 20lbs in preparation for her new hobby: competing as a female bodybuilder.

The reality star killed it at her first competition, which took place over this past weekend.

“Such an amazing first show experience,” she told her social media followers of her competition.

Originally, she said she was doing the competition to have fun, and she didn’t have any expectations for it. But it seems the Russian-born reality alum should have had some — she won herself three medals!

While she didn’t place first, she still made a sweep at the competition, winning 2nd place in novice, 2nd place in true novice, and 5th place in the open competition. Presumably, the open competition was against season vets, so she should be proud of herself.

Anfisa Nava is keeping busy since her husband, Jorge was incarcerated. She revealed she’s interested in going to college to further her education and hinted she might think of bodybuilding as a profession.

However, she wanted to remain optimistic in case the competition turned out to be a bust.

It looks like it was a huge success, and Anfisa has every reason to be proud of herself for her performance over the weekend. She said she was on such a buzz afterward, that she even stayed up until 5 a.m. reading everyone’s comments.

Great job, Anfisa!