90 Day Fiancé star Anfisa Nava gets candid about her weight loss

Anfisa Nava might not be on our small screens anymore but hardcore 90 Day Fiancé fans still remember all of the drama between the Russian and her now-husband, Jorge.

The reality TV star recently revealed to E! Online that she had gained 15 to 20 pounds after moving from Russia to the United States. It’s a pretty familiar story, she says. The food in Russia was very different from the food she ate in the U.S.

Plus, her husband, Jorge Nava, got put away for drugs in 2018, which she says added stress to her life.

The 23-year-old Russian is now focused on her newest hobby — bodybuilding. And she’s got some serious rock hard abs to back her up.

The reality star confessed that she lost weight initially, then gained some back in order to help her look more toned. And a quick look through her Instagram shows that the star isn’t playing around — she’s got a stellar body and she isn’t afraid to flaunt it.

Anfisa says she got her buns of steel by keeping her portion sizes down and doing cardio for 30-40 minutes per day. Her favorite machine thus far is the elliptical.

She’s setting up for her first bodybuilding competition. After she sees how that one goes, she’ll decide if she wants to move forward with it.

Great work, Anfisa!