Taylor Swift’s full performance at the AMAs 2019: How can you watch it?

Taylor Swift brought the house down with her performance at the 2019 AMAs last night — and this morning we ALL WANT TO WATCH IT AGAIN.

Here’s all the details about where you can see it, and we’ll keep this article updated throughout the day if new info becomes available. We also look at some of the fan reaction, and how Taylor shrugged off her recent music rights feud with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta.

How can you watch Taylor Swift’s full 2019 AMA performance online?

Taylor’s powerful performance — described by some as “the performance to end all performances” — saw her perform a medley of her greatest hits, singing six songs. Starting with “the man”, she also performed “Love Story”, I knew you were in Trouble”, “Blank Space”, “Shake it Off”, and finished off with “Lover”.

Crazy that Taylor Swift is going to give the performance to end all performances at the #AMAs and then no one will ever perform again. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 24, 2019

Some saw starting with “The Man” as a not-so-veiled dig at Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label Group following their recent feud. She also began her set wearing a white shirt with the names of her first six albums written on them.

The run-in with her former record label has been bubbling since the summer when they initially refused to allow her to sing songs from her first six albums. An agreement allowing her to sing her past songs appeared to only have been reached last last.

Camila Cabello and Halsey surprised fans by joining Swift on-stage.

Fans were also delighted to see Selena Gomez in the audience singing along to “I knew you were in Trouble”.

So how can you watch Taylor’s performance in full? There are plenty small samples and snippets on social media. However, no official full length clips have been released online. Currently, the only way to watch Taylor’s 2019 AMA performance in full is by streaming the ceremony on ABC on demand.

A performance worth waiting for

Predictably Swift did not disappoint her fans, who flooded social media with praise following her on-stage compilation of hits.

Hold on guys!! Let’s talk about that AMAZING performance Taylor put out for us on the ama awards!! It was The man, Love story, Blank space, Shake it off and Lover (sorry if I forget one)❤️ in one performance!! You did it great @taylorswift13 & @taylornation13 😻💕 — Tessa|never met Tay (@taysupportswift) November 25, 2019

@taylorswift13 loved your performance at the AMA’s, loved your music since Tim McGraw! Growing up with you has been great! If only I could see you in concert one day, that would be a dream! I just know that one day you will be in the song writer’s Hall of Fame! — Samantha (@1995happygirl) November 25, 2019

The awards ceremony saw Swift become the AMA’s most successful artist ever, surpassing Michael Jackson’s previous record of 26 awards. She now has 29. As well as “artist of the Decade” she also won “Artist of the Year”, “Favorite Music Video”, “Favorite Female Artist – Rock/Pop”, “Favorite Album – Pop/Rock”, and “Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary”.

.@taylorswift13 wins Artist of the Year, breaking Michael Jackson’s record for most #AMAs wins ever with 29! pic.twitter.com/sEHiSq3Pzc — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

The American Music Awards tweeted a snippet from her Artist of the Year acceptance speech below

We're not crying, you're crying. Huge congratulations to @taylorswift13 for winning #AMAs Artist of the Year! 👏 pic.twitter.com/A0OnN7hFJm — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

The artist of the decade award was presented to Swift by Carole King, which she said meant a lot to her family.