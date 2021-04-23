Pussycat Doll Carmit Bachar slays with It’s Time music video

Carmit Bachar releases music video for 2017 song. Pic credit: Carrie-nelson/Imagecollect.com

Carmit Bachar, who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls, has treated fans to the music video for her song It’s Time.

The chart-topping entertainer first dropped the song in 2017 and has released a visual for the track after reuniting with her group.

Before her time with the Dolls, Bachar’s career was in demand. Her CV boasts being a dancer on tour for Ricky Martin, No Doubt, and Beyonce, while appearing in iconic music videos for Aaliyah, Michael Jackson, and Jennifer Lopez, to name a few.

It’s time for Carmit Bachar to shine

After taking some years out the spotlight, Bachar is back and better than ever.

While returning a member of The Pussycat Dolls, she is also continuing with her solo ventures.

Her stunning new music video for It’s Time was shot at Lightbox Studio and was directed by Jim Sonzero.

Bachar can be seen close-up while wearing a white fur jacket. As always, the singer looked very glam and styled her wavy fiery red locks down. She accessorized with a chain necklace and large stud earrings.

Watch the video in full below:

Carmit Bachar wants to spread love into the world

It’s Time first dropped in 2017. Bachar exclusively told ET Canada the reason for making a video for the song all these years later.

“I’m excited to share this video with a message of love, understanding and acceptance,” the Grammy Award-nominated star told the outlet, per 9.15 the Beat. “After everything we’ve been through, it feels right to express some feel good vibes and unity.”

“I love creating visual content. Jim Sonzero submitted a treatment that was really aligned with my vision in shooting something that combined my love of fashion, beauty, movement and music with substance,” she continued, adding “I’m thrilled with the way it turned out.”

Carmit Bachar is booked and busy

Despite the global pandemic, 2020 was a still great year for Bachar.

She graced a series of magazine covers, some of which included Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, Retreat, and Lapalme, and launched her own cleansing and protection box, Grace & Gratitude.

2021 has already gotten Bachar off to a great start. Along with the video for It’s Time, she also landed herself a feature on Forbes and a cover with QP magazine.

With that being said, she has a huge arena tour with The Pussycat Dolls to look forward to.

Fans better get ready for another doll domination!

At the end of 2019, The Pussycat Dolls announced they would be performing together for the first time in a decade.

In 2020, they released their comeback single, React, and revealed they would be embarking on a UK and Ireland arena tour.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the shows have yet to happen. But don’t worry, when it’s safe for the concerts to happen, the Dolls are going to put on a show-stopping tour.