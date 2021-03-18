JLo and A-Rod spotted kissing following rumors they called off their two-year engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted kissing in the Dominican Republic. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

It appears that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have patched things up.

The two were photographed engaging in PDA in the Dominican Republican earlier this week. The photos showing Lopez and Rodriguez kissing (see below) were reportedly taken on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

The latest development comes nearly a week after Page Six reported they called off their two-year engagement following rumors that Rodriguez had a secret affair with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

But judging from the latest photos, the two are back together while spending quality in the Dominican Republic.

Lopez is filming her new romantic adventure movie, Shotgun Wedding, in the country. She is starring in the movie alongside Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, and D’Arcy Carden.

JLo reportedly called off their engagement following Madison LeCroy hookup rumors

Multiple media reports claimed last week that Lopez decided to call off their engagement because she was embarrassed by rumors that Rodriguez was having an affair with Madison LeCroy.

“The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up,” a source reportedly said. “There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it.”

JLo and A-Rod said they were ‘working through’ their relationship issues

Following reports last week that they had called off their engagement, Lopez and Rodriguez released a statement saying that media reports exaggerated claims about their relationship issues.

They said they were “working through” things and denied that a “third party” caused them to call off their engagement.

“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” Lopez and Rodriguez reportedly said.

Rodriguez also denied that he and Lopez had split. A reporter approached him while he was going to the gym and asked whether he was now single. He told the reporter he wasn’t single.

Later, when leaving the gym, he was heard talking to someone on his phone, and calling the person “babe.”

When the reporter asked whether he was speaking with Lopez, he appeared to say yes by nodding his head.

Madison LeCroy was accused of having an affair with a famous ex-baseball player

Rumors that Madison LeCroy and Alex Rodriguez were having amorous secret communications started after LeCroy’s Southern Charm co-star, Craig Conover accused her of “flying around the country sleeping with men, married men. Ex-MLB players.”

LeCroy admitted during the Southern Charm reunion special in January that she was communicating with a “very famous, married ex-MLB player” after she broke up with her Southern Charm co-star, Austen Kroll. But, she denied allegations that she traveled to Miami to meet the person.

The name of the alleged “ex-MLB player” was bleeped out during the show, but in February, her show co-star Danni Baird claimed during an appearance on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast that LeCroy told her the ex-MLB player was Rodriguez.

Lopez and Rodriguez were first romantically linked in 2017.

They got engaged in March 2019 after Rodriguez proposed to her on a beach in the Bahamas.