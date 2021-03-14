Alex Rodriguez says he’s not single: Ex-MLB star denies reports he’s split from Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez has denied reports that he and Jennifer Lopez have split. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Ex-MLB star Alex Rodriguez has denied media reports that he has split from Jennifer Lopez.

The former New York Yankees third baseman said he and Lopez are still together despite reports that they called off their engagement.

Rodriguez, 45, denied he had broken up with Lopez when a reporter approached him in Miami on Saturday and asked him if he was single again after reportedly breaking up with Lopez.

In a video obtained by TMZ, a reporter approaches Rodriguez while he was going to his gym in Miami and asked whether he was single.

“Are you single now?” the reporter can be heard asking A-Rod.

“No, I’m not,” Rodriguez answered.

Later, while leaving the gym, he can be heard speaking on a phone with someone.

“Hold on let me call you right back, babe,” he said.

When the reporter asked whether he was speaking with JLo, he appeared to nod his head to say yes.

Lopez and Rodriguez previously said they were “working through” their relationship issues

The latest report comes after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez told TMZ that they were “working through” their relationship issues following reports they called off their two-year engagement.

They also denied reports that their relationship issues were due to allegations that Rodriguez hooked up with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

Lopez and Rodriguez said that reports about their breakup were blown out of proportion, and they were working to save their four-year romance and two-year engagement.

“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” Lopez and Rodriguez said.

Multiple media reports alleged that JLo broke up her engagement with Rodriguez following recent allegations that he had a secret affair with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

Sources reportedly said she was embarrassed by the scandal and decided to end their engagement.

LeCroy admitted during the Southern Charm reunion special that aired in January that she communicated with an ex-MLB star, who was later identified as Rodriguez.

But she denied allegations she traveled to Miami to meet him. Rodriguez also denied allegations he had any physical contact with LeCroy.

Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in 2017

Lopez and Rodriguez were first romantically linked in 2017.

They got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019. A-Rod shared a photo of himself going down on a knee to propose and present Lopez with a diamond engagement ring.

They postponed their wedding twice since they got engaged. They cited COVID 19 as the reason for the postponements.