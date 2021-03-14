Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say they are ‘working through’ their issues and that split had nothing to do with Madison LeCroy

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez said that they are “working through” their relationship issues. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have said that they are “working through” their relationship issues following media reports that they have called off their two-year engagement and ended their relationship.

The couple also denied widespread rumors and speculation that their split was the fallout of recent allegations that Rodriguez had an affair with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

According to TMZ, Lopez and Rodriguez said that media reports about their relationship issues were exaggerated and that they were working to save their relationship.

They also denied reports that “a third party” caused their break up. However, TMZ said that sources close to the couple insisted on Friday that, despite the statement by the couple, things were bad.

JLo is still in the Dominican Republic

Lopez is still in the Dominican Republic, where she is shooting her upcoming romantic adventure movie, Shotgun Wedding.

Monsters & Critics reported in February that Lopez shared a photo of her and Rodriguez hugging and kissing in the Dominican Republic.

Lopez is starring in Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, and D’Arcy Carden. Duhamel was cast in the movie after actor Armie Hammer stepped down from his role in the film.

Sources claimed that the LeCroy scandal was the reason why JLo and A-Rod broke up

The power couple’s statement that a “third party” had nothing to do with their break-up comes after media reports that the Madison LeCroy scandal was why they called off their engagement.

“The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up,” the source told Page Six. “There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it.”

LeCroy was accused of having an affair with Rodriguez

Monsters & Critics reported that during the Southern Charm reunion special that aired in January, Craig Conover accused co-star Madison LeCroy of having an affair with an ex-MLB star.

He claimed that LeCroy traveled to Miami to meet the former baseball player.

LeCroy admitted to Andy Cohen that she had been communicating with a former MLB star but denied she went to Miami to meet him.

Southern Charm star Danni Baird later revealed on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast that LeCroy told him the MLB star was Rodriguez.

LeCroy reportedly signed an NDA with A-Rod

Both Rodriguez and LeCroy insisted they never physically met each other, according to the New York Post.

But Us Weekly reported that Southern Charm star Shep Rose claimed that LeCroy signed an NDA with Alex Rodriguez to keep the details of their alleged relationship secret.