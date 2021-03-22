Melanie C celebrates 21st anniversary of iconic no. 1 single Never Be The Same Again

Melanie C celebrates the 21st anniversary of her first solo No. 1 single. Pic credit: StarMaxWorldwide/Imagecollect.com

Melanie C, who rose to fame as Sporty Spice, has enjoyed a successful solo career that is still going strong after two decades.

The I Turn To You hitmaker took to Instagram to not only give fans another update but to also remind her followers that her iconic single Never Be The Same Again is celebrating its 21st anniversary.

The single features the late rapper Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, who is most known for being a member of the popular 90s R&B girl group TLC.

Never Be The Same Again was a huge success

After achieving global fame and success with the Spice Girls, Melanie went solo in 1999.

Never Be The Same Again was taken from Melanie’s debut album, Northern Star, and served as the era’s third single. The song dropped in March of 2000 and became her first chart-topping single in the UK after two top-five singles — Goin’ Down and Northern Star.

According to The Official Charts, Never Be The Same Again has sold over 465,000 copies in the UK alone and took Geri Halliwell, her former band member at the time, off the No. 1 spot.

On Instagram, Melanie took fans back in time and shared a snapshot of her and Lisa performing the song on Top of the Pops. Melanie was seen rocking short blond hair with a sleeveless red hoodie and a pair of jeans. Lisa sported a gray crop top with matching joggers while styling her long red and black hair in two ponytails.

“#TBT to a very special time in my career back in 2000 with the one and only Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes performing #NeverBeTheSameAgain on Top Of The Pops! Can you believe this song, my first solo UK # 1, is turning 21 this month? … Look out for a little surprise tomorrow,” Melanie captioned her post.

Melanie C treated fans to a new version of the song

On March 19, 2021, Melanie honored Never Be The Same Again’s 21st anniversary by releasing a stunning, newly-recorded acoustic version.

Listen to a clip below:

“My first ever solo number one in the UK and a song attached to so many wonderful memories to me and my fans,” she wrote on Instagram.

Never Be The Same Again remains one of Melanie’s most-memorable solo singles to date and is currently her most-played song on Spotify with over 19.7 million streams.

