Megan Thee Stallion joins Roc Nation artists, Tinashe addresses signing rumors

Jay-Z’s record label has added yet another star musician to the roster. As of Friday the 13th, the reports started to circulate that hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion signed with Roc Nation. Those reports are confirmed by a post that Megan tweeted.

She now joins a number of other high-profile artists. Just a day earlier, it was announced that Tinashe also signed with the label, but that appears to be questionable at the moment.

Megan Thee Stallion announces Roc Nation deal

Friday’s announcement came via Megan Thee Stallion herself, courtesy of her Twitter. She tweeted out a photo of her standing side-by-side with CEO Jay-Z. The photo was captioned “Officially apart of the @RocNation fam” with three flame emojis to indicate the hotness of the signing.

Officially apart of the @RocNation fam 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PUZTsmgoTh — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) September 13, 2019

That news certainly puts a cap on what’s been a hot summer for Megan. Her single Hot Girl Summer featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign burned up the charts, getting to No. 11 overall and No. 5 on the US Rap Billboard charts. The 24-year-old rapper also gave an MTV VMA performance of that song as part of a medley during the red carpet pre-show.

Megan has released two EPs and a mixtape so far. That mixtape Fever arrived this past May and peaked at No. 10 on the US Billboard album chart. It went as high as No. 5 on the US Rap album chart. Now that she’s signed with Roc Nation, it seems sky’s the limit for the talented rapper from Houston.

Tinashe addresses Roc Nation rumors

So Megan Thee Stallion’s signed, but what about Tinashe? On Thursday (Sept. 12), it was being reported that she was signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Those reports quickly started to circulate causing plenty of buzz and excitement.

In fact, a day later there are still people responding to those initial reports, which, sadly, Tinashe has shut down.

Back in February, Tinashe departed RCA Records to become an independent artist. The recent reports that she was part of Roc Nation came through a Hip-Hop-n-More interview with Hitmaka.

When asked about working with Tinashe on several songs, Hitmaka mentioned, “I actually spoke to her just recently. She left RCA Records, I believe she’s managed by Roc Nation now.”

On Friday (Sept. 13), a TMZ report put the rumors to rest as they caught up with Tinashe herself. She told TMZ, “At this point, I just want to put out something independently before I put anything in paperwork.”

When they joked about her having to compete with Rihanna if she signed with Roc Nation, she told them, “There’s no competition there.”

So stay tuned for Tinashe to put out that new independent track before she makes a big move to Roc Nation or another label.