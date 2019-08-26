Megan Thee Stallion VMAs 2019 video: Hot Girl Summer, Cash S–t performance heats up MTV red carpet

It’s a Hot Girl Summer for Megan Thee Stallion, who continues to blaze the charts with her hit song for the season. She also showed that her performance at the recent MTV VMAs 2019 show was too hot for the Prudential Center’s indoors crowd.

Megan got things started early on, with a pre-show performance of her hit song, sans Nicki Minaj. In addition, she made history by picking up her first-ever awards win at MTV’s event.

Megan Thee Stallion VMAs 2019 performance video arrives

The hit song “Hot Girl Summer” is currently sitting at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. It not only features Megan but also super successful hip-hop star Nicki Minaj. Megan brought her track to the MTV VMA pre-show wearing a black jacket and revealing outfit underneath consisting of fishnet stockings.

In addition to “Hot Girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion also graced the outdoor spectators with “Cash S–t.” In the NSFW video below, watch Megan Thee Stallion sizzle with her two songs outdoors on the MTV VMA red carpet.

The songs provided plenty of bounce with spectators enjoying every moment. Megan clearly had the crowd gyrating and moving to get things more than warmed up for the MTV VMA show ahead. That was also just the beginning of what was a big night for the Houston, Texas native.

Megan Thee Stallion grabs first MTV VMA win

In addition to that blazing hot performance, Megan also claimed her first-ever MTV Video Music Award win. The rising hip-hop star took home the award for Best Power Anthem for none other than “Hot Girl Summer.” The track, which just arrived earlier this month as a single, also features fellow hip-hop stars Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign.

It’s also Megan Thee Stallion’s first award win of any kind. She was a nominee at the BET Awards for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist this year but ultimately lost to Cardi B in a field that also included Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, and Remy Ma.

That said, it’s still early in Megan’s career. She’s a member of XXL’s Freshman Class of 2019, which consists of emerging stars in hip-hop. Based on the success of her power anthem, as well as the three projects she’s released, it seems Megan Thee Stallion is just getting started.