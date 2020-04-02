Mannie Fresh vs Scott Storch: Who came out on top in Instagram virtual beat battle?

Mannie Fresh and Scott Storch went head to head on Wednesday in the latest Instagram Live virtual beat battle commissioned by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

The battle was initially billed as Storch vs. T-Pain, but the latter got cold feet and pulled out shortly after the announcement.

“His boy @scottstorchofficial bout to curb stomp me,” he wrote on a since-deleted Instagram post.

Up stood Mannie Fresh, the veteran New Orleans-bred producer stepped into the fray and took his place.

Beforehand, Mannie taunted Storch on an Instagram video.

He said, “It’s a sad day, all around the world. Today I gotta go pick out a casket for my homeboy, Scott Storch… He just made that one fatal accident … He went against Mannie Fresh.”

Storch kept it simple, he took to Instagram to calmly announce the change in fighters and then said, “Yo Mannie, you ready for the smoke man.”

Mannie and Storch went 20 grueling rounds where they threw up many hits from their respective catalogs, including Mary J. Blige’s No More Drama, 50 Cent’s Candy Shop, Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E., Beyonce’s Naughty Girl, Baby Boy and Me Myself, and Juvenile’s “Back That A** Up, plus lots lots more.

So who won the virtual beat battle- Storch or Fresh?

D Dot Omen kept the score, and he and Swizz declared Storch, the winner on the night.

The internet is still debating who won- Mannie Fresh or Scott Storch

However, the internet is still arguing over which producer came out victorious. More than 200,000 fans logged on and tuned in to witness the fight and, of course, express their strongly held opinions.

And of course, opinion was divided. To some, it was obvious that Mannie Fresh was the actual winner.

Nobody ever got ass thrown on em to still DRE.. mannie won to me 😂 — Le$ 🥩x🦐™ (@SteakxShrimp) April 2, 2020

Whereas others humbly disagreed.

SCOTT STORCH JUST HUMBLY WASHED MANNIE FRESH THIS ENTIRE BATTLE!!!! His Range Is Too Elite For Mannie — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) April 2, 2020

The smackdowns were coming thick and fast from both fighters, at one point Storch looked to the camera and said, “You have skits, but you don’t have hits.” Ouch.

Despite that, the evening’s battle was all done in good spirits, and both guys were respectful of each other and their work. They vowed to keep producing together in the future.

“After this, let’s get together and change the world,” Fresh told Storch. “There is no harm in this. We will love each other as brothers….We love you and your crew.”

Another musical bout has been scheduled for next Saturday, April 4, at 9 pm E.S.T.; this time, the fighters will be T-Pain and Lil Jon.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many music artists have taken to broadcasting online through Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms. Garth Brooks recently crashed Facebook Live when his at-home concert proved incredibly popular.

Meanwhile, Elton John and host of other artists, including Billie Eilish, performed a “living room benefit concert” with FOX and iHeartRadio on March 29.