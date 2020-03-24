Garth Brooks’ free online concert with Trisha Yearwood crashes Facebook Live

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood joined the ranks of celebrities trying to keep everyone entertained during the global coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the husband and wife team decided to perform a live concert on Facebook Live on Monday night.

There was a problem, though. Actually, the problem was massive since 3.4 million people all tried to tune into Garth and Trisha at the same time. This led to an overloaded site and continual crashing.

Did Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood break the internet?

USA Today reported that when the site crashed as so many fans hit up Facebook Live with many asking in the comments section, “Garth, did you break the internet?”

On Friday, the man who admits to having friends in low places and his lovely wife Trisha announced they would perform Monday night during Studio G.

“Let music connect us during this disconnected time,” the musician suggested.

Using the hashtag Garth Request Live, the country music legend suggested that viewers send in song requests — and boy did fans answer the call. In fact, they did so much so that the internet couldn’t cope.

Reportedly, the most requested songs were The Dance, Wolves, and Wrapped Up in You.

Monday night at 7pm ET the Queen and I are playing your requests during #StudioG! Tweet your song requests with #GarthRequestLive and let’s let music connect us during this disconnected time! It’s house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG!!! love, g — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 20, 2020

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood delivered an emotional concert

Patient fans who didn’t mind waiting to continuously reload the webpage were treated to an emotional and soulful show from the husband and wife team.

Garth and Trisha were dressed down in sweatshirts and baseball caps, adding to the casual atmosphere for everyone who were just hanging out while being stuck at home. It was all very cozy, wholesome, and above all, good fun.

As Trisha finished a particularly mournful and beautiful rendition of Amazing Grace, a tearful Garth spoke.

“We’re all in this together,” he said.

Clearly, Garth benefitted from performing.

After one guitar riff, he paused to say, “I need this worse than anybody.”

However, he did suggest there were some positives to being stuck in your own abode.

“You get to play your guitar walking around your home because – got nothing to do,” he remarked.

When the concert came a close, Garth spoke again.

“Everyone love one another,” he suggested.

Other musicians have been doing their bit to keep everyone who find themselves locked inside their homes entertained. Coldplay’s Chris Martin and artist John Legend have both live-streamed concerts to their respective fans.

Meanwhile, Jon Bon Jovi did his bit to help his community by washing dishes at the JBJ Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant in New Jersey.