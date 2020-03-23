Garth Brooks live stream concert: Country star taking fans’ requests for March 23 show online

Garth Brooks is one of the biggest music stars in the world. Now, amid the COVID-19 virus pandemic hitting the US at a rapid pace, the country singer has been forced to put his 2020 world tour on hold.

However, that isn’t stopping Garth from performing on Monday – and the good news for Brooks’ fans is this concert is free for all!

Garth announces online show

If you are a fan of Garth Brooks, you know that he is the real deal. He wears his heart on his sleeve, and he comes off as a truly genuine person, not some rich, arrogant singer.

Now that the world is caught up in the coronavirus pandemic, Brooks may have to cancel more than just one or two shows. Unfortunately, just like all of the big concerts scheduled for this summer, a lot of dates may need to be rescheduled.

With new CDC rules in place that state no more than 10 people are to gather at any particular meeting place, Brooks has decided to bring the music to his fans.

The idea for this show actually came from a fan during one of Brooks’ Studio G Q&A sessions. Brooks answered a question on Twitter about doing a live broadcast to give people some much-needed entertainment.

“Let’s do that! This will be cool,” he said. After mulling the idea around, Brooks took to Twitter to officially announce that he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, would be performing a live online show for fans.

Monday night at 7pm ET the Queen and I are playing your requests during #StudioG! Tweet your song requests with #GarthRequestLive and let’s let music connect us during this disconnected time! It’s house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG!!! love, g — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 20, 2020

Fans are in control

Besides the fact that Garth Brooks is giving an online performance, fans are even more excited to know they have an opportunity to select the songs Garth will play during the show.

The Country Music Hall of Famer is calling his acoustic show #GarthRequestLive and is asking for song requests from fans on Facebook and Twitter.

According to Prevention.com, “The Dance,” “Wolves,” and “Wrapped Up in You” are among the most requested songs so far.

With literally so many great hits to choose from including, “Shameless,” “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” “Standing Outside the Fire,” and “The Thunder Rolls,” Brooks may have to play a 2-hour show.

And of course, you can’t forget “Friends in Low Places!”

No matter how long he plays each show, Garth Brooks always puts on a great performance.

With many people forced to work from home and millions having their schedules changed so abruptly, Brooks’ impromptu show is just what folks need to take their minds off all of the negative news right now.

The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET tonight.