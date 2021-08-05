Lily Allen receives rave reviews from West End debut for 2:22 – A Ghost Story

Lily Allen’s West End debut gets off to an incredible start. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

After topping the charts numerous times and touring around the world, Lily Allen has decided to venture into acting. The Hard Out Here hitmaker made her West End debut on August 3 at the Noël Coward Theatre in London and has already made an impression on audiences that have already come to see her.

Allen is currently starring in a new play, 2:22 – A Ghost Story, and plays the main role of Jenny. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, other cast members include former EastEnders actor Jake Wood, Julia Chan, and Hadley Fraser.

What do people have to say about Allen’s acting ability? Keep reading to find out.

What Lily Allen said about the show ahead of the first night

“I am so excited about getting to work on this play. The live performance aspect of my career has always been the most thrilling part for me, connecting with a group of individuals and the spontaneity of whatever happens on the night,” Allen expressed, per the Daily Mail. “I feel that stepping into this play is an exciting natural extension of that and affords me the best of all worlds.”

“I get to explore mature subject matter, be a woman with a real point of view and show the West End audiences how much I love live performance and being in front of an audience. I can’t wait,” she continued.

What the public have to say about Lily Allen’s West End debut

Lily Allen may have only performed two shows so far, but the reviews are already coming in strong. Being the digital world that we now live in, those that have already attended have taken to social media to express what they really thought of the singers acting.

“I can honestly say that @222aghoststory was the best piece of theatre I’ve seen in a long while. Brilliant in every aspect – whether you’re a skeptic or believer. If you’re looking for an excuse to get back to the theatre – this is it! Thank you for a lovely night out,” one user wrote.

Pic credit: Twitter/lovein_idleness

“Ok WOW @lilyallen talent knows no bounds singer, songwriter…& actress – what a stage debut tonight & well deserved standing ovation @222aghoststory,” another person shared.

Pic credit: Twitter/LittlePips88

“Oh wow, so @222aghoststory is incredible and @lilyallen properly smashed it,” remarked a third fan.

Pic credit: Twitter/Justdip

How long does the play run for?

2:22 – A Ghost Story is scheduled to run at the Noël Coward Theatre for 11 weeks only. The last show is set to take place on October 16.

Tickets are available to purchase via the play’s official site now.