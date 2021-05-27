Gwen Stefani stuns for Paper Magazine cover, singer opens up about politics & cultural appropriation

Gwen Stefani graces latest Paper Magazine cover. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Gwen Stefani is Paper Magazine’s latest cover star and put on an effortlessly stunning display, as always.

The 51-year-old singer, who rose to fame as the frontwoman of No Doubt, had a lot to say and opened up about a variety of topics she rarely speaks on.

Keep reading to find out what Stefani discussed with the publication.

All eyes on Gwen Stefani

Being the glam fashion icon that she is, Stefani wowed on the cover.

The three-time Grammy Award winner crouched in front of a plain red backdrop and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

The Slow Clap singer paired a stripey white-and-red tank top that had “Stefani” written across the front in large black text. She teamed the ensemble with black latex pants and accessorized herself with numerous gold necklaces, bracelets, and hoop earrings.

Stefani applied her trademark red lipstick and rocked pointy acrylic nails. The mom-of-three, who is known for her trademark platinum blond hair, sported a two-tone style that was blond and brown.

The Let Me Reintroduce Myself hitmaker shared the cover to her Instagram page and it didn’t go unnoticed by her fans.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 84,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 11.4 million followers.

Gwen Stefani on politics

While Stefani isn’t one to ever talk about politics, she did imply that she sees herself as a Democrat and believes that’s been obvious to the public for a long time.

“I think it’s pretty obvious who I am. I’ve been around forever,” she told Paper. “I started my band because we were really influenced by ska, which was a movement that happened in the late ’70s, and it was really all about people coming together.”

“The first song I ever wrote was a song called ‘Different People,’ which was on the Obama playlist, you know, a song about everyone being different and being the same and loving each other,” Stefani continued. “I’m not a political science major. I am not that person. Everyone knows that. So why would I even talk about it?”

Gwen Stefani also had something to say about cultural appropriation

In recent years, Gwen Stefani has been accused of cultural appropriation, specifically for her Love. Angel. Music. Baby. album, which was heavily influenced by Japanese culture. For the era, the songstress was joined by Japanese-American backup dancers, who she named the Harajuku Girls.

According to The Daily Mail, she was criticized by comedian Margaret Cho after being accused of reinforcing negative ethnic stereotypes of Asian women.

“If we didn’t buy and sell and trade our cultures in, we wouldn’t have so much beauty, you know? We learn from each other, we share from each other, we grow from each other,” Stefani stated.

“And all these rules are just dividing us more and more… I think that we grew up in a time where we didn’t have so many rules. We didn’t have to follow a narrative that was being edited for us through social media, we just had so much more freedom.”