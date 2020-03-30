Conway The Machine, Alchemist drop LULU EP: Where to stream, download, and listen to album

On Monday, a new extended play project from hip-hop artist Conway The Machine and famed producer The Alchemist dropped for listeners to enjoy in quarantine, or during these self-isolation days.

The new Conway The Machine and Alchemist album is called LULU. Here are more details about the project and how to listen to it now.

Conway The Machine teams with Alchemist on Lulu

For hip-hop heads as yet unfamiliar, Conway The Machine is one of the three stars of rap group Griselda. They’re known for their gritty style out of Buffalo with their first major release WWCD arriving last December to critical acclaim.

While they’re a powerful group when assembled, the three rappers are each immensely talented on their own. That includes Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, and, of course, Conway The Machine.

Conway The Machine’s new EP called Lulu is his follow-up to Look What I’ve Become, his album that arrived last September.

He’s got a nice assist on LULU, too. Hip-hop fans will appreciate the backbone of the project consists of new beats straight from Alchemist. The collaboration is real and raw, and also marks Alchemist’s latest collab since working with Boldy James, per HipHopDX.

Fans know Alchemist for famously bringing plenty of fan-favorite beats — ranging from Mobb Deep’s work to newer acts including Dilated Peoples, Evidence, and Conway — over the past year.

Just seven tracks make up the new EP with two guests stopping by. They’re heavyweights, too, with Cormega and Schoolboy Q providing guest verses.

Lulu EP tracklist:

Intro 14 KI’s The Contract Shoot Sideways (feat. Schoolboy Q) Calvin They Got Sonny (feat. Cormega) Gold BBS’S

Where to download, stream, and listen to Lulu EP online

The Conway The Machine and Alchemist Lulu EP arrived on most major platforms as of Monday, March 30. That includes Apple Music where subscribers can listen to the entire album.

Visit the Apple Music link here to listen to Lulu. The service allows for downloading tracks to listen to offline.

Spotify also brings the new Lulu EP for listeners free of charge. Check out the embedded playlist below to listen to or preview tracks. A free account may be necessary.

There’s also TIDAL, which is considered to be the premium streaming service in terms of audio quality. However, that requires their premium subscription. Visit the TIDAL link here to check out Lulu.

The album is also available on the Amazon Music service for streaming. LULU can also be purchased and downloaded as an MP3 album at Amazon here.

Conway The Machine and Alchemist also provided the full album via YouTube video playlist. Here are all seven tracks of LULU, complete with hungry shark album cover, for those who want to check it out.

In addition to the above playlist, Conway also dropped a music video from the EP’s song Calvin here.

Conway The Machine and Alchemist’s LULU is the latest hip-hop album to arrive for fans to check out. Other recent releases come from Joyner Lucas with ADHD and Childish Gambino with his 3.15.20 album. There’s also The Weeknd’s After Hours, which recently topped charts and sales figures.