Carmit Bachar graces Glamour Bulgaria cover, Pussycat Doll talks confidence & female empowerment

Pussycat Doll Carmit Bachar on the cover of Glamour Bulgaria. Pic credit: Carrie-nelson/Imagecollect.com

Singer Carmit Bachar has graced the latest digital cover of Glamour Bulgaria. The I Don’t Need a Man hitmaker has been on a creative roll recently and is making 2021 her year.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the Grammy Award-nominated star dropped a music video for her 2017 single It’s Time earlier this year.

For Bachar’s latest cover story, the entertainer opened up about a variety of topics within the Glamour Bulgaria interview. Keep reading to find out what she has to say.

Carmit Bachar is a vision in red

Carmit Bachar took to Instagram to share the cover. The Pussycat Doll slayed in a red strapless, off-the-shoulder dress from Dolce & Gabbana that featured a lace-up detailing up the middle.

The 46-year-old accessorized with a cross pendant necklace and dangling earrings. The entertainer styled her fiery red locks down in waves and a middle part.

Bachar posed with one hand on her hip in front of a colorful, exotic backdrop. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and looked nothing short of incredible.

In a matter of hours, her post racked up thousands of likes, proving to be very popular with her followers.

Carmit Bachar started performing in a duet with her dad at 3-years-old

Carmit Bachar has quite an impressive CV. Aside from being a member of one of the most successful girl groups of all time, The Pussycat Dolls, she has also been a dancer on tour for Ricky Martin, Beyonce, and No Doubt.

When asked if she’s naturally the confident person she appears to be on stage, Bachar admits watching her parents growing up helped boost her self-esteem.

“My parents were performers and I grew up watching them on stage. I was surrounded by artists and always encouraged. I started performing in a duet with my father when I was 3 years old. Maybe that made me fearless,” she said.

She added: “When I’m on stage, I feel completely myself. If you are really present at the moment, you are connected to the source. Every time I create art, I feel a tide that reminds me of who I am in my best light and what I love!”

To Bachar, female empowerment is “knowing your value.”

“Upholding not only yourself but also other women and maintaining their brilliance. Healthy competition and, most of all, sharing your truth. To embrace where you are in your journey and love for yourself,” she continued.