Zendaya teases Malcolm and Marie release on Netflix

Are you ready? The new black-and-white drama Malcolm and Marie just dropped on Netflix.

Headlining this highly-anticipated movie are Zendaya and John David Washington (Tenet). It was directed and written by Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson.

The movie tells the story of a young relationship that’s crumbling to shreds. Filmmaker Malcolm returns home from his latest movie premiere with his girlfriend Marie. However, she doesn’t share his excitement and the underlying messiness of their relationship comes to the surface.

This is anticipated to be the biggest Netflix premiere this week despite the mixed criticism it has received. Malcolm and Marie was created and shot during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and is notable for being the first major pandemic feature film.

Zendaya opened up about this to Yahoo Entertainment. She shared, “It was a very scary time for the world. We wanted to make this movie, but we first and foremost wanted to make it safely.”

Thankfully, things went well and now, we have been invited to enjoy the fruits of their labor and view their carefully-constructed movie, Malcolm and Marie.

On Twitter, Zendaya is sharing her experience making the film. Opening up to her followers, she wrote:

“Full of excitement and nervousness as this lil movie we made in lockdown with people I love is coming out in the next hour. Nervousness for a few reasons,” Zendaya wrote.

“Normally I’m pretty self-critical and that leads me to be far too fearful to make things myself or trust myself enough to even try. This is really my first time believing that maybe I could. This is my first time being a leading lady, but also my first time being this creatively involved in something, producing something, co-financing something, owning something and sharing it all with my crew.”

She continued to share that the movie was shot in 14 days with a crew of 22, expressing her appreciation for everyone involved.

Zendaya expressed, “All that being said, on behalf of our little crew of 22, we hope you laugh (please laugh lol) and cry and hopefully enjoy this little thing we made with a whole lot of love. Love Maree (I spell mine with two E’s) @malcolmariefilm”

All that being said, on behalf of our little crew of 22, we hope you laugh (please laugh lol) and cry and hopefully enjoy this little thing we made with a whole lot of love.

Then a few minutes later, she started counting down and tweeted, “Well…in the next few hours lol.”

Zendaya’s vulnerability online is a perfect match for her upcoming movie, as Malcolm and Marie is advertised to be an intimate and moving feature. Her co-star Washington also had some words to share before the big drop.

While the actor isn’t on Twitter, he expressed to USA Today, “I did everything I could with it. I literally invested in myself and everybody else. We all did. We got to tell the story we wanted to tell. So I’m proud. I’ve never been so proud of something.”

Malcolm and Marie premiered on Netflix on February 5.