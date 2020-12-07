Zendaya stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk up the Euphoria special

Zendaya welcomed her fans back to Euphoria in her chat with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Although the star did not show up on the ABC show to speak about the start of the HBO series’ long-awaited Season 2, she did stress that a stand-alone special would hit the small screen Sunday night.

Zendaya was bright and cheery as she spoke with Jimmy via Zoom precisely nine-and-a-half weeks after she became the youngest to win an Emmy in a drama for best actress. She did so for Euphoria, Season 1.

For this contest, the host pointed out that the 24-year-old thespian was up against great talents. He wondered if she knew she would win.

“Absolutely not,” Zendaya said, adding that even being on what she called “a Zoom call” with these women was “insane.”

Her competition was stiff, with Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Ozark’s Laura Linney, The Crown’s Olivia Colman, and The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston all on the same section of the Emmy ballot.

At the time, Jimmy was the Emmy host who verbally presented the Emmy to Zendaya.

Not surprisingly, her family went wild when their girl won. Then, as a celebration, the entire clan ate pancakes in the actress’s living room and her parents sang a duet of Easy Like Sunday Morning to their winning daughter.

Zendaya Zoomed into Jimmy Kimmel Live from Atlanta

When Zendaya talked with Jimmy in his Hollywood studio for this appearance on his show, she was calling in from Atlanta. She had temporarily moved to Atlanta to film Spider-Man 3, a project tightly under wraps.

Still, the talk show host did his best to get secret information out of the actress. She did admit she had Thanksgiving there but did not divulge who was in the Southern city with her.

Zendaya plays Rue on Euphoria

Ultimately during her discussion with Jimmy, Zendaya talked about the first of two Euphoria specials.

Originally called Part 1: Rue, the special was later titled Trouble Don’t Last Always. The saying came from Rue’s sponsor, who stressed this to be true as the two sat and talked about drug addiction recovery during the special episode.

That episode picked up after the show’s season finale in which Rue had recovered from kidney failure.

Happily, she and Jules were back together. However, this bliss didn’t last long because Jules admitted she was in love with Anna as well as Rue.

Then Rue and Jules decided to run away together, only for Rue to forsake Jules and not board the train when she had already done so. Instead, Rue returned home in a dramatic and heartfelt finish to the season.

The special episode of Euphoria hit HBO Max on December 3 at 9/8c and then HBO subscribers were served the special on December 6.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.