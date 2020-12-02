Euphoria offering special episode for HBO Max ahead of Season 2

There is still no word for when Euphoria Season 2 will arrive on HBO, but the network just gave fans of the series a seriously great Christmas gift.

Variety reports that Euphoria will offer a special episode for fans on HBO Max and it will arrive for subscribers of that premium service days before regular HBO viewers get to watch it.

Euphoria special episode

The special episode of Euphoria is titled “Part 1: Rue.”

This will not be part of Season 1 or Season 2 but will be a special episode for fans who know the wait for Season 2 will be awhile.

Since this is “Part 1,” the good news is that there will also be a Part 2.

When Season 1 of Euphoria ended, Rue (Zendaya) relapsed again after a huge fight with her friend Jules (Hunter Schafer).

After snorting coke, she ended up in some sort of drug-induced fantasy with a street band and dancers carrying her through the streets before burying her in a pile of bodies.

According to Variety, the two specials will pick up immediately after the Euphoria Season 1 finale.

The first episode will find Rue in the aftermath of the relapse. The episode, written and helmed by series creator Sam Levinson, follows Rue as she celebrates Christmas.

It is clear that HBO Max is using the advanced screening of the Euphoria special to bring in more subscribers. This is just one of several moves by the streaming service to bring in new subscribers.

They released the final five episodes of Industry before they arrived on HBO and will also release Wonder Woman 84 on HBO Max the same day it arrives in theaters.

The problem is that HBO Max is still in a contract dispute with Roku, so well over 50 percent of America’s streaming customers have no access to HBO Max on their televisions.

Euphoria Season 2 news

The second season of Euphoria is scheduled to start shooting sometime in 2021.

This means that there is little chance that fans will get to see a new season ahead of the end of 2021, at the earliest.

However, the fact that HBO Max is presenting fans with two special episodes proves that they have faith in this critically acclaimed series.

Euphoria is executive produced by Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon. Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer.

The special episode of Euphoria will hit HBO Max on Thursday, December 3, at 9/8c and then will arrive three days later for HBO subscribers.