X-Men’s Old Man Logan getting spinoffs with Susan Sarandon and Stephen Lang

Old Man Logan and other heroes in Marvel Wastelanders. Pic credit: Marvel

Movie fans got to know all about Old Man Logan in the Fox movie, Logan, which ended the story of X-Men’s Wolverine.

Now, Marvel plans to tell more stories from this post-apocalyptic world. The stories feature Old Man Logan, Old Man Star-Lord, Old Man Hawkeye, and Grey Widow.

Old Man Hawkeye appeared in the original Old Man Logan series by Mark Millar. Old Man Star-Lord was the most recent, getting his own comic book series.

Now Marvel is bringing these stories to people in its popular podcast format.

Old-Man Star Lord

The first scripted podcast coming out of the Marvel/Sirius XM is Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord.

Timothy Busfield (Field of Dreams, West Wing) voices Peter Quill as Old-Man Star Lord in the series while comedian Chris Elliott (Schitt’s Creek) voices Rocket.

The synopsis reveals that Peter Quill and Rocket are “a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of the Guardians of the Galaxy.”

They return to Earth and see that things have changed there for the worse.

In the comics, villains took over the United States after Mysterio tricked Wolverine into killing all the X-Men. The villains then teamed up, beat the rest of the heroes, and split up the country between them.

Peter and Rocket are on Earth to find the Black Vortex — an ancient relic reported to yield cosmic powers — for The Collector. If they don’t find it quick, guillotine collars will snap their necks.

Along the way, Old-Man Star Lord and Rocket run across Emma Frost (Vanessa Williams), outlaw Ghost Riders, Doctor Doom, Doomwood locals (Danny Glover), and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter.

“He’s a grifter. He’s a conman. He’s a thief. He has no Super Powers besides audacity,” Busfield said in a SiriusXM Town Hall broadcast. “He’s a kid of the ’80s and he never grows up… It’s fun playing that guy, he just doesn’t have a lot of respect or rules or anything, he’s just that really fun kind of troublemaker.”

Old-Man Hawkeye and Grey Widow

After Old-Man Star Lord, Marvel will follow up with Old-Man Hawkeye and Grey Widow.

The cast is great for these as well.

Old-Man Hawkeye appeared first in comics in Old Man Logan, now blind, but has a radar-like sense similar to Daredevil.

Stephen Lang (Avatar) voices Hawkeye in Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Hawkeye.

Up next is Marvel’s Wastelanders: Grey Widow, which will focus on Black Widow in this world. Susan Sarandon stars as Natasha Romanoff.

In the comics, Baron Zemo killed Black Widow, so there is no word on how Grey Widow will work.