Who is Hades from Descendants 3? Cheyenne Jackson plays Mal’s dad

Actor Cheyenne Jackson plays Hades, the former ruler of the underworld, and Mal’s dad, in Descendants 3.

This is the third installment in the musical television film series written and produced by Sara Parriott and Josann McGibbon, and directed by Kenny Ortega (High School Musical, Hocus Pocus).

In Descendants 3, Mal, Evie, Carlos, and Jay cross the barrier to the Isle of the Lost to bring four villain kids (VKs) to Auradon Prep.

Who is Hades in Descendants 3?

Hades is the main villain in the movie. He is also the Greek God of the Dead and the evil lord of the underworld in the animated Disney musical film Hercules (1997).

Hades is also the brother of Zeus and Hercules’ uncle.

Who is Cheyenne Jackson?

Cheyenne Jackson (born July 12, 1975) is an actor best known to fans for his roles in Seasons 5-8 (2015-2018) of the FX horror anthology series American Horror Story. He played Will Drake, Sidney Aaron James, Dr. Rudy Vincent, and John Henry Moore.

His TV credits include Bryce in Lipstick Jungle (2008), Sebastian Kinglare in Family Practice (2008), Timothy D’Artagnan in Ugly Betty (2008), and Jon Sorrentino in Law & Order (2010).

He also appeared in Paramount Network’s American Woman (2018) as Kathleen’s secretly gay boyfriend Greg.

Jackson’s film credits include his role as Mark Bingham in United 93 (2006), Scott in Hysteria (2010), and Daniel in The Green (2011).

He played Michael in Six Dance Lessons and Six Weeks (2014), Ted in Love is Strange (2014), and David in A Beautiful Now (2015),

The Power of Two (2011), Jackson’s studio album with Michael Feinstein, was released in 2009. The two singles Before You and Drive, from the album I’m Blue, Skies, were released in 2012.

His third album, Renaissance, was adapted from his Music of the Mad Men Era solo concert, which was released in 2016.

Descendents 3 can currently be viewed on the Disney Channel.