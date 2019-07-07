Cameron Boyce cause of death: How the Jessie actor died at age 20

Cameron Boyce, a Disney Channel star best known for his role in Jessie, tragically died at age 20. While some reports claim that Boyce’s death is a hoax, ABC News confirmed that the 20-year-old actor has passed away.

In a statement released by his family, his cause of death is confirmed to have been due to an ongoing medical condition that caused a fatal seizure while he slept.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson for the Boyce family stated. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

The Boyce family closed the statement asking for privacy to mourn the loss of their family member.

Several tributes have poured in for the Disney star following the news of his tragic death.

i am absolutely heartbroken, i don’t want this to be true. RIP cameron boyce 💙 we love you legend — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) July 7, 2019

forever in our hearts

RIP Cameron Boyce😔💔 pic.twitter.com/Csl7oB3oy4 — 🦋🍭💙 (@ifeelattackedd) July 7, 2019

R.I.P Cameron Boyce. I can't believe this is happening. He was only 20. He practically grew up with me. He had his whole life ahead of him. His smile, his unique, bright, happy personality, everything about him will be missed. Rest easy, love. Thank you for all the laughs 🕊❤ pic.twitter.com/oDdD5nnYQu — Jada Garrick (@garrick_jada) July 7, 2019

Rest In Paradise 💔 cameron boyce pic.twitter.com/eYu4dEXL6U — George Orozco (@George_Orozco) July 7, 2019

Boyce starred in several films including Mirrors, Eagle Eye and Grown Ups. He is best known for portraying Luke Ross on Disney series Jessie and playing Carlos in the Descendants. It appears that Cameron Boyce’s last role is the upcoming movie Descendants 3.

According to ABC News, the late 20-year-old actor was a philanthropist and was awarded the Pioneering Spirit Award at the 2018 Thirst Gala. Boyce raised $30,000 for clean drinking water in Swaziland.

Boyce shared a portrait photo to his 8.4 million Instagram followers yesterday, which fueled speculation that his death is a hoax before his family confirmed the tragic news.

Cameron Boyce is remembered for his remarkable talent, humanitarian work, and movies. He is survived by his parents: Libby Boyce, Victor Boyce, and siblings.