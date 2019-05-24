What is the song in the Terminator: Dark Fate trailer? Cover of Björk’s Hunter by RIAYA feat. John Mark McMillan

The first trailer for the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate came out yesterday and fans are excited after their first look at the movie directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by James Cameron.

Judging from the trailer alone, Terminator: Dark Fate promises to be a kick-ass action movie, and fans are looking forward to the November 1 release date.

If you have seen the trailer, then you couldn’t have missed the darkly somber song that accompanies the action. If you wondered what the song is, including who created and performed it, here is everything you need to know

What is the song in the trailer?

The Terminator: Dark Fate trailer features a cover of Björk’s Hunter by RIAYA, with vocals by John Mark McMillan.

Below is the original Hunter by Björk.

The lyrics of Hunter, which includes lines such as “I’m the hunter,” and “I’m going hunting,” express the thematic thread that runs through the entire Terminator film series, namely, highly advanced predatory android machines designed to hunt down their prey with deadly efficiency.

However, many older fans are hoping that the iconic tension-inducing score from Terminator 1 and 2 by Brad Fiedel will be used to add an element of nostalgia to the upcoming movie, especially with the return of two main members of the original Terminator cast, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.

What is the movie about?

Terminator: Dark Fate takes place in the continuity of the first two Terminator movies, being a direct sequel to The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991).

Terminator: Dark Fate thus ignores all other Terminator films, including Terminator 3: Rise of Machines (2003), Terminator Salvation (2009) and Terminator Genisys (2015).

In Terminator: Dark Fate, Arnold Schwarzenegger returns as T-800 Model 101 and Linda Hamilton as Sarah Conner.

New faces include Mackenzie Davis as Grace, a human/machine hybrid sent from the future to protect Dani Ramos (Natalie Reyes).

Gabriel Luna portrays Rev-9, the latest liquid-metal Terminator sent to terminate Dani, while Diego Boneta plays Dani’s big brother Miguel Ramos.

According to a synopsis:

More than two decades after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) sets out to protect a young woman named Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) and her friends as a liquid metal Terminator (Gabriel Luna), sent from the future attempts to terminate them.

Gabriel Luna’s Rev-9 is thus the “bad” Terminator and Grace fights alongside Sarah Conner to prevent Rev-9 from getting to Dani.

It remains to be seen exactly why Dani is being targeted by the new Terminator in Dark Fate.