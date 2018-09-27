Toy Story 4’s USA release date, cast and plot

New details have been released about Toy Story 4 — but when is its release date and what is the plot going to be about?

It has been eight years since Toy Story 3 was released by Pixar so fans of the movie franchise are unsurprisingly excited for the fourth installment.

Toy Story 4 cast

Many of the original stars from the first three movies are coming back, including Tom Hanks as Woody, and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear.

In addition, Michael Keaton, Bonnie Hunt, Timothy Dalton, and Laurie Metcalfe are also on the cast list.

Annie Potts will voice Bo Peep, the character who appears to be the focus of the plot.

Toy Story 4 plot

It appears that this fourth movie is indeed a love story, as Woody and Buzz embark on a quest to find Woody’s romantic interest, Bo Peep.

The idea for Toy Story 4 actually came from Toy Story 3. John Lasseter directed the first two Toy Story movies and revealed how in the fourth installment Woody and Buzz Lightyear team up once again as they head out in search of their missing friend. He points out that Bo Peep’s absence from Toy Story 3 worked out well for this new movie.

“As we were looking around we came up with this idea because Bo Peep was not in Toy Story 3, and it actually worked beautifully into this…so Woody and Buzz Lightyear go out to find Bo Peep and bring her back, and it’s a very special and emotional love story. But it’s extremely funny too,” he explained at the D23 Expo.

“What we wanted to do was find a type a story that we had not done in a Toy Story before, and really our goal is to create something really original, something that’s different from what you’ve seen before. In every sequel that Pixar does we try to do something that is very different from the original, but is as good in a different way,” he continued.

Tim Allen, who plays Buzz Lightyear, also recently revealed that Toy Story 4 contains a powerful story — telling The Talk that he found the script to emotional he struggled to get through it.

“It is so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big, the idea they’ve come up with, I’m startled. I couldn’t even get through the last scene. I would love to be a Washington leaker,” he joked, adding, “I just can’t do it. I can’t give any more away. They’ve got great characters but a couple of scenes toward the end were really hard to get through.”

Toy Story 4 release date

Fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing Toy Story 4. The official release date is currently June 21, 2019.

