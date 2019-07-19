The Cats musical trailer debuts and fans feel conflicted

The trailer for the much anticipated Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Cats, debuted last night and fans are conflicted, to say the least.

The film, which features Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba and Ian McKellen, has some fans proclaiming that the trailer looks fantastic, while others say they “feel attacked” by it.

The movie isn’t like a traditional production of Cats with people in leotards and cat costumes, but instead uses a heavy dash of CGI animation to make this incarnation happen. And some people believe it looks “spooky.”

Universal Pictures Ireland released the trailer on YouTube, and at the time of writing, it has more dislikes than likes.

“You could not pay me to see this movie,” one commenter wrote.

“Oh what in the name of all that is holy…?” another echoed.

“Idris Elba needs a new agent,” a third mused.

But other commenters are holding out hope that it won’t be a complete train wreck. Though, they seem to be in the minority.

“At first I was like this looks horrendous. And then they show the cast and director and now I’m like sign me up,” one stated optimistically.

Will the cast be enough to save the film, or is it on the verge of bombing?

Cats will be released in December, likely to coincide with Oscar nominations.