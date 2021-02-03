The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright will play a different role for HBO Max’s Batman podcast

Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon. Pic credit: Warner Brothers

Sometime in the near future, The Batman will punch its way into theaters and hopefully restore box-office justice. For now, WB has other creative ideas in mind. One of these ideas involves actor Jeffrey Wright who plays Commissioner Gordon in the upcoming movie with Robert Pattinson in the key role.

However, these plans have nothing to do with Jim Gordon. Wright will get to play Batman himself in an upcoming podcast for HBO Max.

What does this mean and what is HBO Max’s Batman podcast about? Here are all the details about the latest Batman news involving Jeffrey Wright.

Jeffrey Wright to voice Batman

Those who are expecting the same old gritty take on Batman will probably be pleasantly surprised. According to THR, the podcast is taking a comedic approach and is written and directed by longtime SNL writer Dennis McNicholas.

In addition to Wright voicing Batman, he will be joined by an impressive array of talent including Chris Parnell, Melissa Villaseñor, Seth Meyers, Brent Spiner, John Leguizamo, Ike Barinholtz, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, Rosario Dawson, Jason Sudeikis, Alan Tudyk, and so many more.

But as of right now, Wright is the only actor that has a listed character for the series.

What is the name of HBOMax’s Batman podcast?

THR goes on to explain the podcast will be called Batman: The Audio Adventures.

It will be interesting to hear how Wright sounds as Batman. He has the right amount of bass in his voice to pull it off and his vocal sound is incredibly recognizable.

Where can fans hear Wright’s take on Batman?

The podcast will be on Warner Brothers streaming service sometime this year. Sadly for Spotify users, it does not appear that it will be on that particularly popular streaming platform and looks to be an HBO Max exclusive.

Luckily fans of Jeffrey Wright do not have to wait for Batman: The Audio Adventures to hear his voice in a comic book property. Wright will voice the Watcher for the upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus which will feature alternate tales in the Marvel Universe.

That series currently does not have a premiere date but just like WandaVision, it should be just as compelling.

Jeffrey Wright will also reprise his role of Felix Letter in the long-delayed 007 sequel No Time To Die which is due out this October.

The Batman will hit theaters on March 4, 2022, and Batman: The Audio Adventures will hit HBOMax sometime in 2021.