Star Wars: The High Republic writer talks Yoda controversy

Yoda is in Star Wars: The High Republic. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

For many Star Wars fans, Yoda remains one of the most beloved characters in franchise history. However, for others, he is the reason everything went wrong, an arrogant tragic figure that is everything wrong with the Jedi Order.

Yoda is back in Star Wars: The High Republic as a young version of himself, and he is an essential character during this time of an active and strong Jedi Order.

Star Wars: The High Republic writer Cavan Scott spoke with the ComicBook Nation podcast to discuss Yoda and his role in that comic book world.

Yoda’s importance in Star Wars: The High Republic

Cavan Scott said that Yoda is vital to the world of Star Wars: The High Republic, as he is to the entire Star Wars universe in general.

“When Yoda talks about life, you know, the Force being a force through nature through the trees, the rocks, the everything – that’s still exactly how the Jedi view the Force,” Scott said.

Yoda’s words carry a lot of weight in Star Wars: The High Republic, and while what he says is not the law of The Order, it is something that people believe in, making Yoda a very powerful force in uniting all the Jedi’s together.

“It’s still this the idea that the Force is through everything and it’s the energy field that… binds everything together within the galaxy and is where a Jedi gets his/her power from, by tapping into that,” Scott explained.

Is Yoda to blame for The Empire in Star Wars?

However, with all that said, there are still Star Wars fans who point to the prequels and show that Yoda was as responsible for the fall of the Jedi Order as anyone.

The prequels ended with Yoda unable to stop Dark Sidious from rising and conquering the galaxy and all his wisdom and words failed to help the Jedi Order stop this.

In The Empire Strikes Back, Yoda was a recluse, hiding on a remote planet, seemingly resigned to the fact that he failed the galaxy. He didn’t even want to consider training Luke Skywalker, humbled and broken from his own failures.

However, for Star Wars: The High Republic, the creative team doesn’t see Yoda in that light.

“That’s not what we believe. And we spend a lot of time talking about Yoda,” Scott said. “Yoda has cast a very long shadow for such a small being, and every time Yoda’s in a scene he’s the most important person in that scene.

“So we’ve been very careful how we treated Yoda and tried very much to treat him with respect.”

Star Wars: The New Republic is available from Marvel Comics by Cavan Scott and Ario Anindito.