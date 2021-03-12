Exclusive Interview: Creator Sevier Crespo reveals how Star Wars shaped him

Creator Sevier Crespo credits the original Star Wars trilogy with helping to form his path in entertainment. Pic credit: @serviercrespo/Instagram

This interview contains spoilers for the second season of The Mandalorain.

The kinetic Sevier Crespo, who is making his mark as an actor, writer, and producer, experienced inspiration early on from the original Star Wars trilogy.

Born in Puerto Rico, Crespo fine-tuned his English by listening to landmark comedy albums, and he found his way into entertainment.

His social media shows him untangling ways to produce art in a pandemic-frozen world, and he’s telling stories both in front of and behind the camera. As one of the founders of the Peanut Gallery Group, he unspools both traditional and new media content.

Via email, he spoke to Monsters & Critics about how growing up with Star Wars helped nurture his imagination.

Monsters & Critics: What are your memories of discovering Star Wars?

Sevier Crespo: I went to a theater with my dad to watch Return of the Jedi, and I was mesmerized. I was blown away. Something about it made me instantly feel connected and intrigued, and all I could think of was, “I wanna be a Jedi.”

I think I might have been six or so. I’ll never forget, we were leaving the theater and I said to my Dad, “I wanna be a Jedi. Where can I go to be a Jedi?” And all he said was, “You know what, I’m sure there are places out there where you can go to be a Jedi.”

And as I’ve grown older, I’ve realized it was such a great response to a child in that it kept my hopes alive — my creativity and imagination alive.

M&C: What is your favorite installment of the series and why?

SC: I think my favorite one is going to always be Return of the Jedi. And I think it’s just because of the experience and the connection since it was the first one I saw, which brought me into the world. It was just the most magical to me.

M&C: Which particular character resonates with you and why?

SC: Luke Skywalker in Return of the Jedi. If you look at the whole life span of his character throughout the series and throughout all the different movies, there’s a reminder that you’re bigger than what you think you are and what you know, and you’re meant for bigger and greater things.

And sometimes you need the right people in your life to help you get there and be all that you can be, which is kind of like friends and family and the right group of people in the right environment. And I could always relate to that in my life and in myself.

M&C: How has Star Wars influenced your work in media?

SC: I guess it’s just always kept me playful and childlike because that was the moment that I realized I love fantasy, that I love this world, and that I could relate to it. It was so real to me. And there are elements to it that, to this day, resonate. I think I’ve always kept that playfulness, that mentality. And I want to try to be part of projects that do this today.

M&C: In what ways has Star Wars influenced your life outside of your work?

SC: I think, deep down, always feeling like a Jedi and always knowing we can be bigger than what we are. We can achieve more things than what we think we can. And we can tolerate more than what we think we can. We can endure more. And also, that we all have a purpose, that you can create and have a purpose for existence.

M&C: What direction would you like to see the franchise take in the future?

SC: First of all, not such a throwaway on Mark Hamill at the very end of the whole franchise. I mean, what a throwaway of his character and his contribution to being the ultimate Jedi. But also, I’d love to see more women characters. More three-dimensional women characters. Where were all the women Jedi?

M&C: Which, if any, material outside the films do you enjoy (TV series, books)?

SC: “The Mandalorian,” because it starts with backstories and you can track everything better, and then all of a sudden you become more invested in all the characters.

And on a personal note, at the very end of season two of “The Mandalorian,” where Luke comes back and he’s the one that takes the kid at the very end, I literally geeked out on that, yelled, screamed — I was blown away. I was 100% that kid again. 110%. Also, I’m reading a book, My best friend is a Wookiee, which is pretty amazing too. [laughs]

M&C: What is your opinion of the prequels and sequels?

SC: Honestly, I wasn’t as moved or touched because it was the era or the time of CGI and new technology. So, I felt it wasn’t as relatable to me.

M&C: What do you think Star Wars has to say about life in 2021?

As simple as it is, I’d say life can be short for yourself and those around you, so find out what your passion is, what your purpose is, and make it your goal to meet those along the way that have the same goals and purpose — and then go do it together. May the force be with you!

Follow Sevier Crespo on Instagram at @seviercrespo. He’s also on Facebook.