Daisy Ridley talks Rey’s future in the Star Wars universe

Daisy Ridley as Rey in Star Wars. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Rey was the main character in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, the Luke Skywalker for a new generation of Jedi warriors.

Much like Luke, she was whisked off her world with little training and was forced to learn things along the way. By the time Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived, she was a strong warrior in her own right.

But, is the Star Wars world finished with Rey’s tale?

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Daisy Ridley talks Rey’s return to Star Wars

Since the last Star Wars trilogy came to an end, Daisy Ridley has moved on to other opportunities.

She stars alongside Spider-Man actor Tom Holland in the upcoming movie, Chaos Walking, which hits theaters this weekend. She also has hopes of catching Marvel’s eye, as she said she would love to play Spider-Woman for the MCU.

But what about Rey and her journey to becoming a powerful Jedi warrior on her own?

“I mean, never say never,” Ridley said in the new issue of Empire. “I’m always open to a revisit. But also the beautiful thing is it’s this wonderful, huge universe with all of these stories that have yet to be told. I think there’s a lot of cool things to be made before any potential revisit.”

Read More Where is the Razor Crest Fortnite location for The Mandalorian in Season 5?

Star Wars never lets go of the past

Ridley has a point. As The Mandalorian proved, there are a lot of stories to tell in the Star Wars universe, although even that show felt it was necessary to bring the Skywalker Saga back into it in the final episode of Season 2.

It is further proof that Star Wars can’t help but always pull the past back into its movies and TV shows, and won’t let it continue to explore fresh new ideas. So, with a reliance on revisiting the past, could Rey return?

“I think, for me, the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I just feel like that was Rey’s perfect ending,” Ridley told IGN. “I think really she’s probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time.”

With that said, Ridley would be more than happy to return to Star Wars if they asked her.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“I don’t think it’ll ever feel properly like goodbye because it’s such a wonderful little web of people,” she said. “It’s a really nice club to be a part of. Plus, I had such a good time. I loved my experience. In terms of revisiting the character, I think that’s a ‘bye-bye’ for now.”