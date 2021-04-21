Spider-Man movies coming to Disney+, but with a major caveat

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Pic credit: Sony

We reported last month that Sony reached a new deal with Netflix to release all its movies on that streaming service after their theatrical runs.

This is set to start with the 2022 movie releases, which means Morbius would be the first Marvel movie on that new deal, as well as other big upcoming movies including Tom Holland’s videogame adaptation Uncharted.

However, in a shocking move, Sony wasn’t finished making deals yet.

In a complicated second deal, Sony also worked out an agreement with Disney to move all Marvel movies to Disney+ after their Netflix run.

Spider-Man joining MCU movies on Disney+

Variety reported that the second deal that Sony made is with Disney and all Marvel movies will eventually end up on Disney+ as well.

Here is how these complicated deals will work.

Per reports, Netflix is paying up to $1 billion to Sony to be the exclusive streamer of all Sony movies made starting in 2022. Netflix has to choose a specific number of movies a year in the deal, but they can reject any movies they don’t want.

It is a guarantee that they’d take any Marvel movies that Sony makes.

However, this deal, which lasts for five years, is for the pay-one window. That term means that they get the movies after their theatrical releases as soon as they come available for streaming services.

However, this is only for the pay-one window, and when that window expires, the new deal kicks in.

Also starting with the 2022 Sony releases, Disney+ gets all Spider-Man movies and other Marvel property releases. This runs through 2026.

This means the movies will hit Netflix about nine months after they hit theaters and then after their run there, they will move to Disney+.

Between Netflix and Disney, Sony is estimated to make about $3 billion.

“This groundbreaking agreement reconfirms the unique and enduring value of our movies to film lovers and the platforms and networks that serve them,” said Keith Le Goy, president of worldwide distribution and networks for Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“This is a win for fans, who will benefit from the ability to access the very best content from two of Hollywood’s most prolific studios across a multitude of viewing platforms and experiences.”

There will still be one Marvel movie missing from Disney+

With Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home added to Disney+, this means every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie will be on the platform — except one.

The Incredible Hulk, the second MCU movie following Iron Man, is still missing.

This is because Universal was the production company behind that movie and they have never played well with Disney or Marvel. This is also why Hulk has never gotten a second solo movie and Planet Hulk was pushed into Thor: Ragnarok.

At least Disney+ subscribers will get the Spider-Man movies and be one step closer to a one-stop shop for all Marvel entertainment.