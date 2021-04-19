Will Thor show up on Disney+’s Loki? Sportsbook reveals odds

Thor and Loki from Thor: Ragnarok. Pic credit: Marvel

A sports betting site called Bovada has created Marvel betting odds for the upcoming Disney+ series Loki, and it appears that a dead Avenger has a better chance of showing up than Thor.

Thor, who will next appear in his own movie Thor: Love & Thunder in 2022, is a long-shot to appear in the Loki Disney+ show, which makes sense as he is off-world with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

With Loki hopping through the multiverse and different timeframes, there is always a chance an older version of Thor could appear.

However, the odds say it is more likely Loki could run across an Avenger who died in Avengers: Endgame.

Betting odds for Loki guest stars

Will Thor appear in Loki on Disney+?

According to Bovada, the odds are +1500 that Thor makes an appearance. That means a person could bet $100 for a chance to win $1,500 if Thor appears. That means the betting site sees those odds as unlikley.

However, there is one character who has already died in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has better odds of showing up.

Black Widow has +200 odds, which means a person would only win $200 on a $100 bet, meaning the betting site sees this as a better possibility.

Black Widow died when she sacrificed her life to get the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame. However, if Loki is jumping through time, he could find Natasha at some point in his journey into the past.

Black Widow is in the next Marvel movie, hitting in July.

Lady Loki also has +200 odds.

For fans unfamiliar with Lady Loki, this is who Loki became at one point in his life. He also became Kid Loki, which seemed possible with the Young Avengers maybe coming up soon, but only Lady Loki was an option.

The only other good odds were for Lady Sif to show up, at +500.

Sif has not been seen since Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and was even absent from Thor: Ragnarok.

Worst odds for Loki guest stars

The worst odds for guest stars on Loki are Nick Fury and Hulk, at +2000 odds. This means a person could bet $100 and win $2,000 if either of these characters showed up.

Next is Thor, with his +1500 odds. Valkyrie has the same odds.

Heimdall, who also died at the same time as Loki in Avengers: Infinity War, sits at +1200 odds while Hawkeye, the future Lady Thor, Jane Foster, and WandaVision star Darcey Lewis are all at +1000 odds.

Loki hits Disney+ on June 11 and will run for six episodes.