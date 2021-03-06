Sentinelle: Who plays Klara?

Olga Kurylenko plays Klara in Sentinelle. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix’s latest action-drama Sentinelle is on many people’s watch-list for the weekend. This French movie tells the harrowing story of a soldier who works in counter-terrorism and decides to seek revenge on an international diplomat who harmed her sister.

It is a classic revenge story that also addresses topics of PTSD and drug addiction. Playing the lead character Klara in this thrilling movie is the Ukrainian-French actor Olga Kurylenko.

What else has Olga Kurylenko starred in?

Kurylenko has had an acting and modeling career that has spanned over two decades. She did a series of French films before being cast in the 2007 movie Hitman alongside Timothy Olyphant (Scream 2, Santa Clarita Diet). The following year, she starred in the James Bond spy movie Quantum of Solace as “bond girl” Camille Montes.

Since then, she has starred in numerous movies and television shows across the genres. Her most popular roles include playing Vera Evans in the STARZ series Magic City, Angela in Seven Psychopaths and Julia Harper in the Tom Cruise post-apocalyptic drama Oblivion.

Kurylenko currently has three upcoming movies in production, The Hunting, Jane Millen and Gateway 6.

What are people saying?

Kurylenko is active on social media having both an Instagram and a Twitter account. She posts regularly on both accounts and describes herself in the biography section as an “actress, model and mum of a beautiful boy.”

The actor is very vocal about social justice issues plaguing her home country, Ukraine. Most recently, she has been posting about the abuse and neglect that happens in Ukrainian orphanages.

Recently, she posted a black-and-white image with the caption, “I’ve seen with my own eyes the shocking conditions children needlessly face in #Ukraine’s orphanages.”

She also uses her social media accounts to share modeling pictures and her current projects. The actor excitedly shared on her Instagram stories that Sentinelle is trending on Netflix France in the number one slot, which has also been celebrated on the movie writer’s (Matthieu Serveau) account.

On Twitter, one fan shared their enjoyment of the movie and singled out Kurylenko to praise her for giving an “amazing performance.”

In just over 24 hours, Sentinelle managed to trend at #3 in Netflix’s Top 10 in the U.S. today. It has beaten out the teen comedy-drama Moxie and is sitting behind the drama series Ginny and Georgia and the investigative series Murder Among the Mormons.

Sentinelle is now streaming on Netflix.