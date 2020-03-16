Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko has coronavirus

Ukrainian-born actress Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 40-year-old actress, best known for her role in the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace, took to Instagram yesterday to confirm her diagnosis.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously.”

Fans and colleagues have been posting get well wishes on social media.

“Oh my god, feel better lady! We’re praying for you,” one fan reacted on Instagram.

“May the force be with you my Darling,” another wrote.

Heard about your Coronavirus, sorry to hear that. Feel better soon!!! — Cam Era (@CamEraFitness) March 16, 2020

Just read you have 'the bug' – get well soon hey x — Jim Toms (@09EA63) March 16, 2020

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are also in coronavirus isolation

The news of Kurylenko’s illness comes after actor Tom Hanks announced on Instagram last week that he and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia.

Olga Kurylenko bio

Olga Kurylenko is a model and actress. She was born in Berdyansk, Ukraine, in November 1979, to Marina Alyabysheva, an art teacher, and Konstantin Kurylenko.

Her parents divorced when she was still an infant, and her mother struggled financially to raise her daughter.

But despite the challenges, she went on to study the arts and languages. She also studied piano at a music school in her native Berdyansk and trained in ballet as a teenager.

She got a job offer as a model when she was 13. She trained as a model in Moscow. She relocated to Paris when she was 16 years old and signed up with the Madison agency.

She got her big break at the age of 18 when she appeared on the cover of Glamour magazine.

During her career as a model, she appeared on the cover of several prestigious magazines, including Elle, Marie Claire, Vogue, and Madame Figaro.

She also worked with top brands in the fashion, clothing, and cosmetics industries, such as Bebe Clothing, Helena Rubinstein, and Maison Lejaby lingerie. But she decided to move from modeling to acting.

She made her film debut in 2005 when she played Iris in The Ring Finger.

She is best known for her role in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace (2008), opposite Daniel Craig. She also played Alice Fournier opposite Pierce Brosnan in the movie, The November Man (2014).

Her film credits also include The Courier, The Serpent, and Oblivion. She played Nika Boronina in Hitman.