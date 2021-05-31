Sam Neill admits he doesn’t understand his own Thor role

Sam Neill as “fake Odin” in Thor: Ragnarok Pic credit: Marvel Studios

The MCU can often be a mystery to people, and that includes some of the folks in it.

Sam Neill, who’s set to reprise his role as the “fake Odin” in Thor: Love & Thunder, confessed to a radio show that he doesn’t understand the franchise even in his second Marvel movie.

The Fake Odin

One of the best moments in Thor: Ragnarok is the beginning when Thor returns to Asgard to find Odin (Anthony Hopkins) honoring the presumed dead Loki (Tom Hiddleston) with a massive statue while seemingly blowing off his responsibilities as king.

Thor watches Odin enjoy a play that presents Loki’s death in The Dark World as a powerful piece of Loki sacrificing himself and dying in Thor’s arms. This is the confirmation of Thor’s suspicions that Loki faked his death and is posing as Odin.

What got fans going was the cast of the play with Matt Damon in a surprise cameo as “Loki.” In a genius touch, Chris Hemsworth’s real-life brother, Luke, played “Thor.” Filling out the role of “Odin” was Sam Neill, best known for the Jurassic Park movies.

Neill not understanding it

Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill in Thor: Love & Thunder

One would expect Neill to have had a blast as Odin and enjoy the role. But speaking to the Fitzy and Wippa radio show, Neill told presenter Sarah McGilvray how he could never make any sense of being part of this saga.

“I’ve never understood any of the Thor films. In fact, the whole Marvel universe is a complete mystery to me. I mean I was standing beside Jenny Morris (on the set of Thor: Ragnarok) and I said, ‘Do you know what planet we’re on?’ To be honest, I was completely baffled. I came back, I was baffled again, I did my bit, I don’t know who are playing who exactly because they are sort of swapping roles.”

McGilvray then explained that Neill plays “the fake version of Thor’s dad,” to which Neill responded, “What? I wish someone had told me that, that’s so much easier!”

Neil had confessed to Collider that he felt the same confusion regarding his role the first time, and it appears it hasn’t improved since.

On-set photos indicate another “play” takes place, this time retelling the events of Ragnarok. Neill, Damon, and Luke Hemsworth are back with the offbeat casting of Melissa McCarthy as “Hela.”

To be fair to Neill, the MCU is difficult for newbies to get into, especially with the later complex mythology.

While it’s possible he was just making a joke, it’s impressive Neil returns to playing a role he still doesn’t understand.

Thor: Love & Thunder premieres May 6, 2022.