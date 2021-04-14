Ray Fisher holding out hope for Cyborg role in The Flash

Pic credit: HBO Max.

Ray Fisher continues to be in the news cycle, but this time around, it’s for more optimistic reasons.

Fisher has recently lobbied many allegations against Warner Bros, and specifically Joss Whedon for their behavior during Justice League reshoots.

An interview on The Hollywood Reporter outlined Fisher’s specific complaints with the WB management, which also included DC Films preseident, Walter Hamada. Fisher also proclaimed that he will not be part of any WB venture involving Hamada.

However, in a recent interview with Empire, Fisher mentions how he still has hopes for his character, Cyborg in The Flash movie. This was the original plan for the movie, in which Fisher’s Cyborg and Ezra Miller’s Flash would be in the movie equally.

Ray Fisher’s issues with Warner Bros.

Due to Fisher’s comments against WB, the company announced the removal of Cyborg from The Flash. Fisher’s comments now seem to imply that he might still be in the movie. Or at least that he hopes to be.

The Flash movie has undergone a lot of changes since it was announced years ago. From a revolving door of writers and directors, many have come and gone during development.

Most recently, Andy Muschietti is confirmed, along with Miller returning. The story also seems to focus on a multiverse angle, that was announced during DC Fandome.

Muschietti also confirmed the appearance of a new Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle in the movie. There are also reports of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton appearing, both playing their respective versions of Batman.

Now, apparently, Fisher is holding out hope for a Cyborg appearance in The Flash. Fisher praises Muschietti and how he hopes to ‘resolve the issue’.

Cyborg in The Flash would be a good thing

The issue is the aforementioned behind-the-scenes problems with Warner Bros. But it seems unlikely that the director of The Flash will be the deciding factor in the ongoing dispute between Fisher and Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is producing The Flash, for whom Muscietti also works. This could be the first step in Fisher recanting his statement of not wanting to work on any WB project with Hamada’s involvement.

With the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, along with the THR tell-all from Fisher, this could be Fisher attempting to move on. Fisher’s complete performance in the Snyder Cut was praised by critics, and many fans hope to see him in future projects.

This could very much be Fisher planning ahead, burying the hatchet, and attempting to move on. Stay tuned to this space for any official confirmation on Cyborg in The Flash movie from Muschietti, WB, or anyone officially involved with the project.

The Flash releases in theatres on November 4, 2022.