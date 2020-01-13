Oscar nominations 2020: Nominees revealed, when is Academy Awards?

The 2020 Oscar nominations were just revealed, giving movie-lovers a chance to start weighing in on who should win an Academy Award this year.

Early on Monday morning, actors, actresses, directors, fans, and everyone else interested in the industry learned who and what had been nominated for awards this year. As usual, the nominees included some surprises and some snubs.

John Cho and Issa Rae were on hand to reveal the nominees live, letting everyone know the contenders for categories like Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress this year. It was an exciting presentation that was streamed online by The Academy.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 9 and begin at roughly 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. They decided to go without a host again this year, so it will be up to the presenters to keep things lively during the awards show.

Oscar nominations 2020

A full list of the nominees is available on the main site for the Oscars, but below are some of the highlights. The announcements started with categories like Original Score, Sound Mixing, and Actress in a Supporting Role before moving on to things like Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Director.

Here are some of the noteworthy nominees:

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johannson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women), and Margot Robbie (Bombshell).

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci (The Irishman), and Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Renee Zellweger (Judy), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet).

Best Director: Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), and 1917 (Sam Mendes).

Best Animated Feature Film: Toy Story 4, Missing Link, How to Train Your Dragon 3, I Lost My Body, and Klaus.

Best Picture: The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Marriage Story, Parasite, 1917, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, and Ford V Ferrari.

2020 Academy Awards airs on Sunday, February 9 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.