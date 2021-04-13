New petition by Black Panther fan demands that T’Challa be recast in the MCU

Fans want a recast. Pic credit: Marvel Studios

Black Panther was a poignant moment in not just the Marvel Cinematic Universe but for film history in general. Going beyond a comic book movie, it was the first superhero movie about a Black character, set in a fictional world influenced by real-world Black history.

It was a momentous example of never-before-seen representation on the big screen from a major entity like Marvel Studios. This was in no small part due to the portrayal of the titular character by actor Chadwick Baseman.

Unfortunately, Boseman passed away in 2020, losing his long battle with cancer. The world was unaware of Boseman’s illness, and the loss was felt by fans worldwide.

Black Panther 2 is continuing from original director Ryan Coogler in a way that Marvel Studios would like to honor the actor. However, a new movement started by movie reviewer Emmanual “E-Man” Noisette wants to recast the role of T’Challa played by Boseman.

Marvel Studios, through Kevin Feige, has confirmed that the role will not be recast. Leading many fans to speculate how the story of Wakanda and the Black Panther mantle can continue in the sequel.

More than one character can carry a superhero title

Like Batman or, more recently, Captain America, the Black Panther is a title passed to others in the comics. The leading theory for Black Panther 2 is that something similar will occur, where a new Black Panther will exist, but it will not be Boseman’s T’Challa.

Noisette’s Change.org petition puts forth that it’s a mistake for Marvel Studios to do that. The YouTuber wants the studio to recast the role of T’Challa, and continue on the story established in the first movie, with a new actor.

The decision to not recast the role was made from a place of honoring Boseman’s legacy. However, Noisette claims that to not tell the story of T’Challa in the MCU would do the opposite of that.

The movement does not want to be misunderstood

In this YouTube video that accompanied the #RecastTChalla social media campaign, Noisette explains himself further. The reviewer clearly loves the character of T’Challa, as well as Boseman’s portrayal of him, and makes it clear that his petition is not meant to disrespect the actor or his memory.

Noisette just wants for T’Challa’s story to continue in the movies, as it has endured in the comics.

Black Panther 2 releases on July 8, 2022.