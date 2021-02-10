Netflix’s Yes Day starring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez drops official trailer

Edgar Ramirez and Jennifer Garner in Yes Day. Pic Credit: Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming movie Yes Day stars Jennifer Garner (13 Going on 30) as Allison Torres, a mother who is tired of “saying no 15 times an hour” so she decides to let her children “make the rules” for an entire day.

When the synopsis for this upcoming comedy was originally released, it was criticized for copying the 2008 movie Yes Man. Did the Yes Day’s new trailer prove them wrong?

What is Yes Day?

Directed by Miguel Arteta, Yes Day is an upcoming Netflix movie based on a bestselling children’s book with the same name. It has the tagline, “For 24 hours, kids make the rules.”

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Netflix describes the movie as:

“Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a YES DAY — where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they’d be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before. Starring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner and Everly Carganilla.”

Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez star as parents Allison and Carlos. Before Yes Day, Garner was cast as the lead in the early-2000s comedy 13 Going on 30.

More recently, she starred in the family movie Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day and the coming-of-age flick Love, Simon.

Read More We Are: The Brooklyn Saints is a new docuseries on Netflix

Ramírez also has a thriving career. He is best known for playing the title character in the acclaimed movie Carlos, a biographical miniseries based on the life of terrorist “Carlos the Jackal.” He also appeared in the two movies The Girl on the Train and Bright, the latter of which is a Netflix Original.

Jenna Ortega plays the eldest Torres daughter, a classic Generation Z teenager. Previously, Ortega played the younger version of the main character Jane Villanueva in Jane the Virgin and also starred in Insidious: Chapter 2 and the Netflix cartoon Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous.

Little Fire Everywhere’s Megan Stott and newcomer Julian Lerner star as the youngest Torres siblings. Comedian June Diane Raphael (Big Mouth, The Disaster Artist) will also be making an appearance.

As one can predict, the situation gets a little out of control as the day progresses. In the Yes Day trailer, the previously-labeled “fun killer” mother is seen in a jail cell and going skydiving.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

While the upcoming movie holds an uncanny resemblance to Jim Carrey’s romantic comedy Yes Man, it seems to be offering plenty when it comes to originality.

Yes Day is expected to premiere on Netflix on March 12.