Maleficent 2: What is the Season of the Witch song?

The trailer for the new live-action Disney sequel to Maleficent debuted yesterday, showing off the evil character’s return. The aspect which might surprise some is that the sequel seems to be reversing the “misunderstood villain” angle and making the character even darker than before.

While the trailer is brief in footage, the teaser conveys a struggle building between the Maleficent and Princess Aurora characters. As the tension builds and Jolie unleashes her evil magic, the musical backdrop repeats the chorus, “Must be the season of the witch!”

Curious about who sings the Maleficent 2 trailer song? Here is the artist behind the new haunting track in the Maleficent 2 teaser.

Who sings the Season of the Witch song?

The song in the trailer is a cover of Donovan’s 1966 jam titled of the same name. The talent behind the cover is actually Audiomachine, which is a musical production company that creates engaging compositions for advertisements.

Some of their previous work has been heard on many Disney projects like Avengers: Endgame, Dumbo, Christopher Robin, and much more. They’ve also done music for television advertisements for shows like Vikings.

Behind the vocals is an artist named MOLLY, also known as Molly Smitten-Downes, who is a singer-songwriter from the United Kingdom. Her breakout came in 2014–around the release of the original Maleficent–where she took part in Eurovision’s song contest and made a big splash with her entry titled “Children of the Universe.” Check out the video of that song below.

The first film made over $700 million worldwide despite having a lukewarm reception from critics, so it’s not surprising Disney would consider a sequel. Regardless of the response, Angelina Jolie does a solid job as the evil witch from the fairy tale and seems comfortable here reprising the role.

Given the footage, the follow-up to the 2014 film appears to follow closer to the original Disney animated film where Maleficent becomes evil but it’s hard to say with just this teaser. In either case, the trailer is a promising start and the music helps build the atmosphere of what the eventual film might become.

Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil will hit theaters on October 18, 2019.