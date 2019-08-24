Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight, in Eternals: Game of Thrones star joins the cast of MCU movie

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is joining the cast of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Eternals as Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight. The exciting news of Harington’s casting was announced during the 2019 D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

Dane Whitman is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name created by Roy Thomas, John Verpoorten, and artist George Tuska. Whitman first appeared in The Avengers #7 (December 1967) as a descendant of Sir Percy of Scandia (the original Black Knight). Whitman inherited the family estate, and a powerful but cursed mystical sword, from his villain uncle Nathan Garrett, who was also known as the Black Knight.

Dane Whitman then sets out to restore his family’s honor and the reputation of the Black Knight title.

News that Harington is joining the cast of Eternals comes after it was confirmed that actress Gemma Chan is also joining the cast of the upcoming MCU movie as Sersi. Chan is best known for her roles as Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel (2019) and Astrid Young Teo in Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

Dane Whitman had a romantic relationship with Sersi in the comics.

AMC website goes down due to Avengers: Endgame presale rush Related posts you might like

Harington is co-starring in Eternals with Richard Madden, who played Jon Snow’s half-cousin, Robb Stark, in Game of Thrones. Madden plays the cosmic energy-fueled Ikaris in Eternals.

Other members of the cast of Eternals include Angelina Jolie as Thena, Lauren Ridloff as the deaf superhero Makkari, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Dong-seok Ma as Gilgamesh, and Salma Hayek as leader of the Eternals, Ajak.

The cast of Marvel Studios’ Eternals have arrived on stage at #D23Expo. See the film in theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/AltxcOvGXU — Disney (@Disney) August 24, 2019

Other notable Game of Thrones alumni who have appeared in the MCU include Natalie Dormer as Private Lorraine in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones) appeared in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) as Eitri, King of the dwarves of Nidavellir. He was the little guy who helped Chris Hemsworth’s Thor forge his Stormbreaker battle-ax.

Harington is best known for portraying Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. He played the role from Season 1, which premiered on HBO in April 2011, until the series finale, which aired on May 19, 2019.

Besides his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, Harington (born December 1986) played Milo in Pompeii (2014) and Ronald Leighton in the British film Testament of Youth (2014). He also voiced Eret in How to Train Your Dragon.

Sign up now for your Movie news alerts!

Eternals premieres in theaters on November 6, 2020.